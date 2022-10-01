Carthage still undefeated on the season after road win over Brownsboro

BROWNSBORO, Texas ( KETK ) — The Carthage Bulldogs are still undefeated on the season after beating the Brownsboro Bears on the road on Friday night.

The final score was: 69-13.

Next week, Carthage will host Canton, and Brownsboro will head to Bullard.

