Read full article on original website
Related
pnwag.net
ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast
The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Manulife (formerly Hancock) properties in NE Oregon reopen to camping
LA GRANDE – (Release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Manulife (formerly Hancock) properties in NE Oregon will reopen to overnight camping effective 12:01 am tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30. Fire danger has eased thanks to showers and rain in northeast Oregon. The change applies to Manulife properties in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PLANetizen
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
centraloregondaily.com
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs
The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
Phys.org
Warmer stream temperatures in burned-over Oregon watershed didn't result in fewer trout
The number of trout in a southern Oregon stream system showed no decline one year after a fire burned almost the entire watershed, including riparian zone trees that had helped maintain optimal stream temperatures for the cold-water fish. The research by Oregon State University sheds light on the ability of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Deeper Into Newport's Yaquina Head: Oregon Coast Details You Missed
(Newport, Oregon) – There is much to see and do around Newport's Yaquina Head Outsanding Natural Area, a federally-managed headland that includes a soaring hilltop to hike, an old quarry-turned-tidepool area, a lighthouse, and viewpoints that consistently cause dropping of the jaw. You can climb, amble, watch birds to your heart's delight, or take in exceptional wave action even in calmer conditions. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
Columbia River cruise operated by Portland Spirit may no longer operate in Cascade Locks after 2023
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler could be relocated due to a terminating contract between Portland Spirit and the Port of Cascade Locks.
Channel 6000
Fall sham: Summer-like weather keeps rolling in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside of an earlier sunset, Monday will be no different than some of our summer afternoons. Where are the cool mornings and crisp evenings? They’re packed away for now as the summer-like temps show up this week. No changes in the forecast as high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unrelenting Oregon gas prices rise another 43 cents in last week
Gas prices are still rising in Oregon and across the Western U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is up 43 cents from last week, and 71 cents in the last month.
KTVZ
OHA holding Psilocybin Fall Business Forum
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ() -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority in partnership with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office of Small Business Assistance is holding a Psilocybin Fall Business Forum event on Wednesday, Oct.19 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Psilocybin Fall...
KTVZ
October is Pedestrian Safety Month; ODOT has tips for everyone
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon is experiencing a higher number of fatalities on our transportation system for those who are walking or rolling. One step we can take is to remind everyone of the simple things we can do to protect each other, ODOT says. October is Pedestrian Safety...
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
philomathnews.com
Oregon could join California and New York in ending sale of gas-powered cars by 2035
Oregon could soon join California and New York in banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in an effort to cut emissions and curb the worst effects of global climate change. Under proposed rules from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, car manufacturers would need to increase the...
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
beachconnection.net
Ghost on the Oregon Coast At Dead Center of Cannon Beach Theater Comedy
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Starting now, visitors to the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be asking “who – or what – is Nathaniel Coombes?” (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) You and one major character in the play Gramercy Ghost will be asking...
KATU.com
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon
On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
Comments / 0