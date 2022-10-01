ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast

The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
Manulife (formerly Hancock) properties in NE Oregon reopen to camping

LA GRANDE – (Release from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Manulife (formerly Hancock) properties in NE Oregon will reopen to overnight camping effective 12:01 am tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30. Fire danger has eased thanks to showers and rain in northeast Oregon. The change applies to Manulife properties in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms

Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
Gas price surge in Oregon, Bend slows at it approaches record highs

The dramatic rise in gas prices in Bend and across Oregon over the past two weeks have slowed, but they remain at near-record highs. Industry experts blame refinery problems on the West Coast. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Oregon is up 31 cents in the past week as...
Deeper Into Newport's Yaquina Head: Oregon Coast Details You Missed

(Newport, Oregon) – There is much to see and do around Newport's Yaquina Head Outsanding Natural Area, a federally-managed headland that includes a soaring hilltop to hike, an old quarry-turned-tidepool area, a lighthouse, and viewpoints that consistently cause dropping of the jaw. You can climb, amble, watch birds to your heart's delight, or take in exceptional wave action even in calmer conditions. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Fall sham: Summer-like weather keeps rolling in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside of an earlier sunset, Monday will be no different than some of our summer afternoons. Where are the cool mornings and crisp evenings? They’re packed away for now as the summer-like temps show up this week. No changes in the forecast as high...
OHA holding Psilocybin Fall Business Forum

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ() -- The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section at Oregon Health Authority in partnership with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office of Small Business Assistance is holding a Psilocybin Fall Business Forum event on Wednesday, Oct.19 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The Psilocybin Fall...
October is Pedestrian Safety Month; ODOT has tips for everyone

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon is experiencing a higher number of fatalities on our transportation system for those who are walking or rolling. One step we can take is to remind everyone of the simple things we can do to protect each other, ODOT says. October is Pedestrian Safety...
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse

One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend

(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
Hundreds of affordable housing protections set to expire in Oregon

On the eve of the 2021 new year, 200 residents 55 years and older at the Woodsprings apartments in Tigard received notice that their affordable housing protections were expiring. "Everybody was thrown into fear and panic wondering what is going to happen," said one of those residents Heidi Johnstone. "Think...
