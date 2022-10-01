ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

740thefan.com

No. 22 Hawks Visit Penguins for MVFC Tilt

Youngstown, Ohio (Stambaugh Stadium) Radio: Home of Economy Radio Network (Pregame Show @ 4 p.m., CT) Grand Forks, N.D. – The Fighting Hawks will visit Youngstown, Ohio, this week to square off with the Penguins at Stambaugh Stadium. Kickoff between UND and YSU is scheduled for 5 p.m. (CT). The game will be carried on AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 4 p.m. (CT).
GRAND FORKS, ND
740thefan.com

Davies, Valley City top high school football rankings this week

(KFGO/KNFL) Fargo Davies continues as the #1 team in North Dakota Class 11AA football, while Valley City now owns the top spot in Class 11A this week. The rankings are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). Davies received 17 of 20 first-place...
VALLEY CITY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Papacitos Closes Fergus Falls Store

FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A Lakes Area favorite is closing its doors in Fergus Falls. Papacito’s Burritos in Fergus falls announced on social media over the weekend that they were closing their doors due to “staffing issues and uncertainty of continuing to be consistent with hours.”. Their...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
FARGO, ND
twincitieslive.com

Chapel House in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

Looking for a heavenly travel experience? Once a place of worship, the Dunnigan family purchased the Chapel House in Detroit Lakes and transformed it into a luxurious AirBNB!. The link for Airbnb for overnight stays can be found here: Click here. Anyone that would like to book half or full...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Times-Online

Corps of Engineers begins annual drawdown of Ashtabula and Homme lakes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will drawdown or lower levels of two North Dakota reservoirs, Lake Ashtabula behind Baldhill Dam, near Valley City, starting Monday, Oct. 3, and Homme Lake behind Homme Reservoir, near Park River, starting in November. Both drawdowns...
VALLEY CITY, ND
740thefan.com

Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
FARGO, ND
srperspective.com

Fargo priest nears 60 years of service

Next June, Rev. Father Richard Goellen of Fargo will have spent the last 60 years of his life as a Roman Catholic priest with the Catholic Diocese of Fargo. But Goellen’s service extends even further. For more than half the time he was a priest, he was also serving our country as a member of the U.S. Army.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Stern is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is in the hospital and authorities are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the pool area of a hotel. Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at the AmericInn along West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. Police...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
KX News

ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Motorcycle Accident

A Crookston area man was injured in an accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryan George Desrosier, 60, was injured when the northbound 2004 Harley Davidson Motorcycle he was driving collided with an eastbound 2021 Chevy Suburban driven by Tracy Lynn Cameron, 49, of Fisher.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Police searching for missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo fire crews respond to camper fire

(Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo fire crews had to put out a camper fire Saturday. The Department tells WDAY Radio they first responded to a reported fire Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Main Avenue E. When crews arrived they found a parked truck and attached...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD needs help finding missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m. Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Arrest after pursuit leads to a standoff

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is arrested after a pursuit with Moorhead Police leads to a brief standoff. Authorities say 38-year-old Tad Butcher, of Moose Lake, Minnesota, faces a variety of charges. Moorhead Police say they went to a disturbance near the intersection of 15 Avenue and 11...
MOORHEAD, MN

