Immigration

Letter: Biden administration has no strategy for border security

Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Perhaps the most hypocritical response in the history of hypocrisy is the response of hapless Joe Biden and his band of nitwits in Washington and elsewhere when they are asked why this administration has not done anything about the border crisis.

Their sole response is to proclaim that they “inherited a broken system and the Republicans will not work with them on immigration reform.” You may have seen press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre telling the world these ludicrous lies as she proclaimed that they were doing all they could to control the border.

Please tell me how they can claim that a system that was working better than ever before was a “broken system?” Also please tell me what measures they contend would solve the border crisis as a vital part of their precious “immigration reform.”

Put quite simply, those responses are their pitiful attempt to shift the blame for this travesty to Trump and the Republicans because they have no clue how to control our border unless they were to utilize the measures previously instituted by the Trump administration and they don’t dare admit those were working.

Those measures, among others, included building a wall, the “remain in Mexico” policy, Title 42, deportations and doing everything possible to discourage aliens from thinking they would have a cakewalk into the country.

They have absolutely no clue about any other rational measures to control the border so they cannot specify what they mean when they say “immigration reform.” They are purely and simply using that fake narrative to try and defend their utter lack of any solution to the problem, which is growing worse on a daily basis. They might say something stupid about a “path to citizenship,” which is absolutely irrelevant to the situation.

And as for chief nitwit Mayorkas and our poorest excuse ever for a vice president, the primary leftists in charge of solving the border crisis, saying that the border is “secure” defies all rationality and not even leftists buy into that crap.

And as for the whining about governors using illegals as pawns in relocating them to Democratic areas, you should note that Biden and his cronies were busing them and flying them to other parts of the country in the middle of the night en masse long before the Republican governors began to do so.

Just more despicable hypocrisy.

PAUL DUFFY

Rocky Mount

