I’m an analyst and I set aside $100 each week for groceries but my last shopping haul was $15 under budget – here’s how

By Forrest McFarland
 4 days ago

A BUSINESS analyst has broken down her $100 weekly grocery budget and even said she doesn't always spend the full amount.

Nicole of Seattle, Washington, revealed all the stores she shops at and what items to look for if you're saving money to fight inflation.

A woman has broken down her $100 weekly budget and even said she doesn't always spend the full amount Credit: Getty

The savvy 31-year-old said she finds the majority of her groceries at Puget Consumers Co-op Community Markets.

Food co-ops are independently owned grocery stores that provide affordable, local products to the immediate community.

She also shops at mid-week farmers markets in the city for in-season produce and sometimes makes stops at Trader Joe's.

Her strategy for saving money involves a good amount of planning and taking stock of what's already in the fridge and pantry.

"I generally try to format the list in the order that I walk through the store so I am less likely to forget something," Nicole told Kitchn.

"I'm not super strict about buying off-list items, but I'm pretty good at sticking to what I need."

The co-op also happens to be a 20-minute walk away from the budgeting pro's home, so she said she makes multiple smaller trips throughout the week depending on what she needs.

Another way that she saves money is by meal planning.

"I really enjoy cooking and I don't eat much takeout, so I generally plan on cooking all of my meals for the week when meal planning," she said.

"I don't mind making a meal and eating it for several days in a row, which works out well, as I live alone and most meals end up generating leftovers."

Before hitting the store, Nicole checks any perishable items that need to be eaten in order to plan a potential meal.

"For produce I already had some plums, baby Yukon Gold potatoes, green onions, and early season asparagus from last week's farmers market to use up," she said.

With that in mind, Nicole hit up her local stores to get her groceries.

Another note about Nicole's diet is that she doesn't eat a lot of animal products, meaning she saves money on expensive items like red meat and fish.

At the co-op, Nicole said that she got a mini seedless watermelon for free with a coupon, and then picked up spinach, avocado, cucumber, lemons, bulk carrots, milk, tamari, rolled oats, pita chips, sour cream, and farro for $50.71.

She also went to a farmer's market to pick up five ears of corn, three zucchini, a cucumber, an onion, and half a loaf of sourdough for $24.35.

And after a quick stop at Trader Joe's to get a dozen eggs and gouda cheese, Nicole spent a grand total of just $84.67 on a week's worth of groceries.

With all of these groceries, she made some amazing meals like zucchini breakfast casserole, corn farro, homemade pizza, and fried rice with eggs.

This comes as a shopping expert has revealed 10 ways grocery stores are tricking you into spending more money and how to avoid them.

And the U.S. Sun put together a list of 10 things you should never buy at the grocery store if you're trying to save money.

