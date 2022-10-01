ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Princeton stuns Albany on Homecoming

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
 4 days ago

Going down to the wire, the Princeton football team snapped a tie with under a minute left in the contest, handing Albany a 28-21 loss on Homecoming for the Tigers at John Harvey Field on Friday night.

Jonah Hviding, senior wide receiver for Princeton, broke free for a 71-yard touchdown reception from the arm of senior quarterback Cooper Drews to push the Tigers ahead for good with under 30 seconds to go in the contest.

The Huskies opened up a 14-0 lead before Princeton got on the board thanks to a long touchdown catch by Eli Gibbs, again delivered by Drews. Albany added a score to make it 21-7 at halftime.

Inching closer in the third, another Gibbs touchdown catch made it 21-14, as that margin held into the final frame. Completing the comeback, senior running back Ethan Ballweber knotted the game at 21-21 early in the fourth quarter.

As Albany drove deep into Princeton territory, aiming to punch ahead, the Tigers defense forced a stop to hand the ball back to their offense with time winding down.

A few plays later, Drews found Hviding open in the middle of the field before the receiver did the rest to seal the victory for Princeton.

Drews tallied three passing touchdowns in the contest.

Princeton moved to 4-1 following the victory while Albany dropped to 2-3.

