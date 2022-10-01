ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiipublicradio.org

Kamehameha Schools hires new commercial development leader

Kamehameha Schools has announced a new director of planning and development. Also a graduate of KS Kapālama, Melanie Pualani Hao will lead projects for Kamehameha’s commercial properties and master-planned communities. “I am deeply honored for the opportunity to return home and return the many gifts Ke Ali‘i Pauahi...
KITV.com

Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to concealed carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at Tuesday's public meeting at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights. "This is...
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
KITV.com

Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
KITV.com

Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases

Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
KITV.com

Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
hawaiinewsnow.com

After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
Hawaii Magazine

Living in the Heart of O‘ahu: Honolulu’s Downtown District

When people think about living in Hawaiʻi, bungalows on the beach and cabins tucked deep in tropical forests might come to mind. And quiet serenity. But Downtown Honolulu is a very different story. Home to an amalgamation of urban culture, artistic vision, the freshest local cuisine and heaps of happening bars—all a few miles away from some of Hawaiʻi’s best beaches—Downtown Honolulu really has it all.
