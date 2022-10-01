Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Honolulu city officials hope anti-bullying bill will help young people across the islands
According to the CDC, one in five high school students report being bullied on school properties. KITV-4's Kristen Consillio reports how Honolulu city officials are trying to put a stop to that behavior.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Kamehameha Schools hires new commercial development leader
Kamehameha Schools has announced a new director of planning and development. Also a graduate of KS Kapālama, Melanie Pualani Hao will lead projects for Kamehameha’s commercial properties and master-planned communities. “I am deeply honored for the opportunity to return home and return the many gifts Ke Ali‘i Pauahi...
KITV.com
City proposes anti-bullying bill on Oahu
Asianna Saragosa-Torres knows firsthand the effects of bullying. She still suffers from what she experienced from peers at Campbell High School.
KITV.com
Oahu residents take aim at proposed concealed carry regulations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Being able to concealed carry is something many Oahu gun owners want. In the past two months, nearly 500 people have applied for the permit. But at Tuesday's public meeting at Honolulu Police headquarters, many gun owners also had those proposed regulations in their sights. "This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
Need help paying your bills in Hawaii? Apply here
New applicants will be prioritized and should only apply one time.
KITV.com
Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the quitclaim deed to Leahi Avenue, marking the official transfer of private ownership to the City and County of Honolulu. Leahi Avenue will now be owned by the City and County of Honolulu. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Rick Bangiardi will sign the...
KITV.com
Honolulu DTS invites car-share operators to apply for Reserved Car-Sharing program by October 30
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is inviting car-sharing organizations to apply for a new program in Honolulu that allows for car-sharing programs to use reserved spots. Car-sharing (not to be confused with ride-sharing), offers a middle ground between not owning a car and having a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
To honor son’s memory, parents urge Hawaii student-athletes to take mental health seriously
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not easy to talk about suicide, but that’s exactly what one couple does ever since they lost their son ― who had been a quarterback at Washington State University. Mark and Kym Hilinski give Tyler Talks to honor their son’s memory and help...
KITV.com
Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim, said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for...
KITV.com
"It can cost lives." | Rogue drones endanger emergency response efforts across hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Fire Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are warning drone operators not to fly over restricted air space during HFD rescue and fire fighting operations. The Fire Department says recreational drones make it difficult for firefighters to do their job and to rescue patients who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voters To Decide If Construction Interests Have Too Much Say In Honolulu Planning
The Honolulu Planning Commission, long criticized as an insider-ish clique dominated by construction interests, could get something of a makeover soon, if voters approve a charter amendment that would change the mix of the nine-member board. The city planning commission is now entirely made up of people from the real...
KITV.com
Billion dollar Honolulu Harbor project moves into final phases
Plans to modernize part of Honolulu Harbor -- are moving into it's final phase. As KITV4's Jefferson Tyler reports -- the 546-million-dollar project is just part of a bigger picture. Moves being made to modernize Honolulu's Harbors. Plans to create Honolulu Harbor's Kapalama Container Terminal are moving into its final...
KITV.com
Energy consumption key as Hawaii electric rates increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents, your electric bill is going up this month. This increase will help cover the transition to renewable energy. But renewable energy plants are only a part of Hawaii's electricity plan. “I think the questions you have to ask those experts is, what snapshot are they...
Is the Honolulu housing market finally cooling off?
Homebuyers from finding your forever home and lastly the importance of working with a financial expert.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD asked for feedback on proposed rules for concealed weapons permits ― and they got it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gun rights advocates swarmed Honolulu Police headquarters on Tuesday to object to how the department wants to regulate concealed handguns. Scores testified at a hearing on proposed amendments to HPD rules that would allow concealed carry. Since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that citizens have...
Hawaii Magazine
Living in the Heart of O‘ahu: Honolulu’s Downtown District
When people think about living in Hawaiʻi, bungalows on the beach and cabins tucked deep in tropical forests might come to mind. And quiet serenity. But Downtown Honolulu is a very different story. Home to an amalgamation of urban culture, artistic vision, the freshest local cuisine and heaps of happening bars—all a few miles away from some of Hawaiʻi’s best beaches—Downtown Honolulu really has it all.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspicious bag triggers evacuation of 2 gates, baggage claim areas at Honolulu airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers have been evacuated from two gates and several baggage claim areas at Honolulu’s airport as authorities investigate a suspicious bag. Multiple sources told Hawaii News Now that a device inside the bag has wires and other parts. The state Sheriff’s Department, FBI and HPD bomb...
