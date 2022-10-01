ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, NJ

ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Admiral and Route 166. There are reported injuries at the scene, the extent of which is unknown. Should we receive additional information on this accident, we will update our page as soon as possible.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a three car accident on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.1. At least one car has overturned. EMS Is reporting to the scene to assist with injuries. All patients are conscious and alert at this time. State police reported finding an open container in one of the vehicles.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Beachwood, NJ
Beachwood, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT

The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Hickory and Vermont which involves entrapment. Extrication is needed at the scene to free victims from the car. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree

MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES

Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway

There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME

Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE

On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
HOLMDEL, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: CAR INTO BUILDING

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that drove into a commercial building on the 300 block of 17th Ave. The car is lodged halfway into the building. There was injuries as a result of this accident. First responders were able to free the occupants of the car but at this moment the car remains lodged in the building. Rescuers are working on removing the vehicle.
BRICK, NJ

