ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Admiral and Route 166. There are reported injuries at the scene, the extent of which is unknown. Should we receive additional information on this accident, we will update our page as soon as possible.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an accident on Cedar Swamp and Freehold Roads. The accident involved entrapment and injuries. There was a call for ALS transport. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a three car accident on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.1. At least one car has overturned. EMS Is reporting to the scene to assist with injuries. All patients are conscious and alert at this time. State police reported finding an open container in one of the vehicles.
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TWP: POLICE TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON DRIVING THROUGH FLOODED STREETS
Please review the ordinance below and be aware that our officers will be enforcing it. Driving like this causes damage to homes and their landscaping. 189-33: Operation of vehicles on flooded streets and roadways. When there is accumulated water on the surface of any portion of the public street or...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT
The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Hickory and Vermont which involves entrapment. Extrication is needed at the scene to free victims from the car. No additional information is available at this time.
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree
MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES
Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN ON PARKWAY …….
Vehicle heading south on parkway with “rolling domestic dispute. Female passenger jumped out of car and was struck by another vehicle around mile marker 87.2. The vehicle who hit the pedestrian did not stay at the scene. The vehicle that the victim jumped out of stayed on the scene...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN ON GSP WITH MAJOR INVESTIGATION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at mile marker 87.2 southbound. This area is going to be blocked off for an extended time period for a crime scene investigation. We understand a vehicle was traveling southbound, in the above area, and the couple was experiencing what...
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after FedEx tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BLOOMSBURY BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A New York man was injured after his FedEx tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 Saturday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 11:47 p.m. on Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 7.3 in Bloomsbury Borough, Goez...
ocscanner.news
BEACHWOOD: CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS ARE RISING IN TOWN – BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS IF YOU OWN A HONDA
Be advised the borough of Beachwood, along with several other local communities, have been impacted by a rash of catalytic converter thefts. It appears the individual/individuals are targeting Honda vehicles. Please be vigilant and contact the Beachwood Police Department if you observe any suspicious subjects or vehicles. courtesy BPD.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME
Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE
On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
ocscanner.news
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP: FLOODING CLOSES ROAD
The Long Beach Township police department announced that Long Beach Blvd is now closed in both directions until further notice due to severe flooding. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FOR YOUR SAFETY!
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: CAR INTO BUILDING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that drove into a commercial building on the 300 block of 17th Ave. The car is lodged halfway into the building. There was injuries as a result of this accident. First responders were able to free the occupants of the car but at this moment the car remains lodged in the building. Rescuers are working on removing the vehicle.
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries As Car Plows Into Hunterdon County Woods, Leaks Fluid (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped with just minor injuries as a car barreled into a patch of woods in Hunterdon County. The crash occurred at the intersection of Asbury West Portal Rd. and Brunswick Pike in Bethlehem Township on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 29, the Bloomsbury Hose Co. said. Photos from...
