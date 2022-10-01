Read full article on original website
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a three car accident on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.1. At least one car has overturned. EMS Is reporting to the scene to assist with injuries. All patients are conscious and alert at this time. State police reported finding an open container in one of the vehicles.
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel was at the scene of an accident on Cedar Swamp and Freehold Roads. The accident involved entrapment and injuries. There was a call for ALS transport. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at Hickory and Vermont which involves entrapment. Extrication is needed at the scene to free victims from the car. No additional information is available at this time.
TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES
Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
BRICK: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT – TRAFFIC BACK UP
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Van Zile @ Route 88. Traffic is building in the area. We do not have any additional information available at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
LONG BEACH TWP: POLICE TO ENFORCE RESTRICTIONS ON DRIVING THROUGH FLOODED STREETS
Please review the ordinance below and be aware that our officers will be enforcing it. Driving like this causes damage to homes and their landscaping. 189-33: Operation of vehicles on flooded streets and roadways. When there is accumulated water on the surface of any portion of the public street or...
Vehicle overturns in Manchester, NJ after impaired Seaside Heights, NJ driver crashes into a tree
An impaired driver allegedly moving recklessly through Manchester Township was hospitalized after causing two accidents, the second of which led to his vehicle overturning and being crushed by a tree on Monday afternoon. Manchester Police said that 31-year-old Christopher H. Cornell Jr. of Seaside Heights was driving in a 2019...
Serious Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 on the parkway southbound south of Exit 63A in Stafford Township, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. There were injuries in the crash, the DOT said. A...
TOMS RIVER: STATE POLICE RELEASE STATEMENT ON FATAL PEDESTRIAN HIT AND RUN LAST NIGHT
The crash occurred at 7:19pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 87.2 in Toms River, Ocean County. Based on a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Wrangler operated by Barry Braunstein, 66, of Haskell, NJ was stopped in the right shoulder of the GSP south. The passenger of the Jeep, Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, NJ, exited the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes of travel. Morillo-Rosario was then struck by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound and she sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle that struck Morillo-Rosario did not stop and continued traveling southbound on the GSP. The driver of the Jeep, Barry Braunstein was arrested and charged with DWI. The right and center lanes of the GSP southbound were closed for approximately 5 hours.
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME
Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN ON GSP WITH MAJOR INVESTIGATION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at mile marker 87.2 southbound. This area is going to be blocked off for an extended time period for a crime scene investigation. We understand a vehicle was traveling southbound, in the above area, and the couple was experiencing what...
BRICK: CAR INTO BUILDING
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that drove into a commercial building on the 300 block of 17th Ave. The car is lodged halfway into the building. There was injuries as a result of this accident. First responders were able to free the occupants of the car but at this moment the car remains lodged in the building. Rescuers are working on removing the vehicle.
BEACHWOOD: CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS ARE RISING IN TOWN – BE EXTRA CAUTIOUS IF YOU OWN A HONDA
Be advised the borough of Beachwood, along with several other local communities, have been impacted by a rash of catalytic converter thefts. It appears the individual/individuals are targeting Honda vehicles. Please be vigilant and contact the Beachwood Police Department if you observe any suspicious subjects or vehicles. courtesy BPD.
TOMS RIVER: TWO ALARM RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency responders are on the scene of a two alarm, single family, two story detached, structure fire on the 100 block of Old Orchard Road. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the building. Once the firemen gain entry the basement was fully involved and a second alarm went out. The fire is now down graded to under control. We did not receive reports of any injuries. There is no additional information available at this time.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP: FLOODING CLOSES ROAD
The Long Beach Township police department announced that Long Beach Blvd is now closed in both directions until further notice due to severe flooding. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH FOR YOUR SAFETY!
TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD
Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
JACKSON: VEHICLE VS POLE
A vehicle into a pole has been reported in the area of 990 West Commadore in Jackson. The pole is split with the transformer and wires on the ground. The vehicle is still running under the wires with leaking fluids. No sign of a fire as of yet. The driver...
