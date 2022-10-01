Read full article on original website
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"
Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy
The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
Quavo & Takeoff Shed Light On Migos Breakup: ‘We Stand On Loyalty’
Quavo and Takeoff have addressed Migos breaking up following rumors circulating earlier this year. As they prepare to release their Only Built for Infinity Links project on Friday (October 7), the Atlanta duo stopped by REVOLT TV’s Big Facts podcast. During the conversation, they spoke about the situation with Migos and whether they’ll get back to making music together in the future.
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Nicki Minaj tells Garcelle Beauvais why her White husband left her (video)
Rapper Nicki Minaj is still harboring intense anger and resentment at Garcelle Beauvais and subsequently went volcanic on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star during a recent radio appearance. As many remember, Beauvais and the rest of “The Real” cast invited the woman, Jennifer Hough, who accused...
Kim Kardashian Says She Received a 'Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society." "I mean, when I was with...
50 Cent Trolls His Son’s Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy
On Monday (Sept. 26), 50 Cent hit Instagram to troll Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest son. Over the weekend, Joy allegedly hung out with Diddy at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival on Saturday night (Sept. 24), which seems to have sparked Fif’s post. The G-Unit mogul, 47, shared a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, on Instagram wearing shades and looking into the camera with blank faces. 50 captioned the photo, “oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”More from VIBE.com50...
Snoop Dogg Was Confronted By Bloods On "Training Day" Set, According To Spice-1
There are few gang members in the world who've been able to put on for their set the way Snoop Dogg has. Even though he's far removed from the streets, the color blue is synonymous with his brand. Needless to say, he's one of the most recognizable Crips in the world, which apparently posed an issue during the filming of 2001's Training Day.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’
Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
Erykah Badu Pens Sweet Message To Kanye West: “Thanks For Fighting For Us”
Kanye West is no stranger to criticism. Since embarking on his journey to stardom back in 2003, the music mogul has been blasted and called out by everyone from former POTUS Barack Obama to his “big brother” Jay-Z . Despite the years of backlash, Kanye has never shied away from speaking his truth no matter what the costs.
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
