Read full article on original website
Related
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
3 Effortless Ways to Wear Fall's Biggest Boot Trend
For even the most change-resistant among us, fall is a season that represents new beginnings, especially where our wardrobes are concerned. Add a new job and a new city into the mix, and you’ll find that pulling together new-season magic takes a bit of extra effort and careful calculation.
Goodbye, Skinnies—Hello, Flares: 30 Pairs I'm Shopping as We Speak
Every year when fall rolls around, a switch unconsciously flips in my head, transferring my every waking thought from dresses, miniskirts, and shorts to trousers—period. From September until April, if I'm not wearing jeans, you can bet big money that I'm in some sort of trousers, be it a wide-leg style or a more fitted one. This season, though, my options are looking a little less broad and a lot more focused on one particular style of pants: flares.
I Find the Chicest Elevated Basics at Vince—These 7 Items Are My Fall Staples
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Fall Wardrobe Refresh Was in Order, so I Went Straight to & Other Stories
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
I Spotted These 4 Cool Décor Trends at the Pinterest-Famous NYC Home
When I received an invitation to enter the home of Athena Calderone, I immediately gasped. If you're not up to date with the interior design side of Instagram, allow me to explain who that is. Going by the social media nickname of @eyeswoon. Calderone has renovated and decorated her Brooklyn home into a picture-perfect destination. Her images have been reposted over and over again by design inspiration accounts, so, therefore, I'd call her space "viral."
Leave It to Nordstrom Rack to Carry All My Favorite Beauty Essentials
It's no secret that editors get sent an overwhelming amount of beauty products to test every year. It's a perk of the job (one that my mom often reaps the benefits of). Over the years, I've come across some favorites that I continue to purchase on repeat, including Charlotte Tilbury's iconic lipsticks, Lancôme's extra-lengthening mascara, and the game-changing cleansing balm that made me say goodbye to harsh makeup wipes forever. While I normally shop for clothing at Nordstrom Rack, its beauty section has all the buzzy products to look out for. Keep reading to shop my discounted beauty essentials (plus a few discovery sets for the indecisive shopper).
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Went Trend-Shopping in NYC—I Loved These Items
One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
We Designed the Perfect Fall Boot—Here's How 3 Editors Have Been Wearing It
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it’s the trending denim of the moment or the season’s It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
I'm a Denim Girl, But These Fall Trousers Are Making Me Rethink Everything
I've always been a jeans girl—I grew up in Southern California and denim has basically been glued to my legs since I could walk. Frankie B and True Religion dominated my formative years during the designer jeans boom of the early '00s, and although the brands and silhouettes have changed since then, the hold denim has on me hasn't. Up until now I've built my outfits around the assumption that the foundation will be a pair of jeans, but something's shifted in my sartorial brain and suddenly trousers are the only thing I want to wear.
I Work in the Nordstrom Styling Department—These 6 Fall Trends Are Most Popular
Rose Hayes is a breadth of sartorial knowledge. After all, she currently works in the styling department at Nordstrom as a VIP stylist. Her day-to-day job is to keep up with the latest trends and collections to recommend to her various clients. While showcasing new fall trends over the last few weeks, she actually mentioned that there are a few key items that the majority of her clients are unanimously gravitating toward. And yes, the trends just so happen to be favorites for Hayes as well.
I Tried On the J.Crew Pieces That Are About to Be Everywhere in Fall—See My Pics
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
These J.Crew and H&M Items Are Simple But Will Earn You Major Compliments
If your wardrobe, like mine, is made up of a lot of simple items, you're going to love what's coming your way. Yep, there's a whole bunch of easy and versatile pieces ahead from go-to retailers. I'm talking about J.Crew and H&M—two stores that are filled with elevated basics.
Nordstrom Just Dropped a Ton of Fall Essentials From Topshop—Shop These 21 First
Listen up, Topshop fans. Nordstrom—the exclusive retailer of the British brand in the U.S.—has an announcement that's sure to rile you up. This week, a ton of new essential pieces for fall arrived both in stores and on Nordstrom.com just in time for the arrival of the season's chilly and dreary weather. And in true Topshop fashion, each and every one of them is showstopping enough to make you forget about summer and dive head first into autumn.
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
Honestly, I Love It: The New Face Mist That Banished My Redness—Instantly
Welcome to Deep Reviews—your one-stop destination to discover the absolute best products and brands the beauty industry has to offer. Every month, the Who What Wear staffers you already know and trust will research, test, and review the market’s most sought-after and buzzed-about products to see which formulas (of the hundreds up for consideration) are truly worth your hard-earned money and attention. You can expect honest, completely uncensored feedback and no-BS recommendations our hard-to-please testers endorse without reservations. To put it simply, stick with us, and buyer’s remorse will be a thing of the past.
Call It the Fashion-Month Influence: 29 High-Impact Pieces I'm Itching for Now
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Since September, every inch of my social media has been devoured by the fashion-month parade. From the designers and brands to the critics and the editors I follow, it's like getting a play-by-play of every happening on and off the runways. While so much fashion in your face all at once can definitely get overwhelming, it's also hugely exciting—just think about it. We finally get to see the culmination of months of conceptualizing and creating. The pieces and styling on the runways now will affect what we'll see and what we'll be wearing months from now.
Abercrombie's Fall Arrivals Are Dangerously Pretty—7 I Tried On and Loved
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
30 New Fashion and Beauty Items I'll Be Telling Everyone About This Fall
It's inevitable that I'm most inclined to shop at the start of a new season. There's just so much new stuff, and it's likely that I just cleaned out my drawers and closet for a fresh start going into the changing season. So it's time to replenish. And I don't mean just fashion items—my beauty-product collection is also getting an overhaul for fall, so I'm sharing those items on my wish list as well.
The Only 3 Boot Styles Chic French Women Wear
I must preface this by admitting that it's probably a bit of an overstatement to say that the three boot styles I'm about to discuss are the only boots that French women ever wear. There is certainly some variety (especially among the fashion crowd), but none of that variety is worth talking about if you want a generalization of the boots that French women wear.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0