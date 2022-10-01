Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
La Crosse Central continues unbeaten season with 2-0 win over Holmen
La Crosse Central put their unbeaten season on the line as they traveled to Holmen to take on the Vikings. Central came into the game with a 1-point lead over Holmen in the MVC standings. Central got the win 2-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
Missing Western Wisconsin Teen Found Safe
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has canceled a statewide Missing Person Alert issued for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King has been located safely in Chippewa County. She was reported missing Saturday morning. The BCA canceled...
WEAU-TV 13
2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
wiproud.com
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Eau Claire groundbreaking ceremony
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – S.C. Swiderski held a groundbreaking ceremony for their SCS Eau Claire apartment homes on September 29th. They were joined by many partners on the project including Terry W. from the City of Eau Claire – Government, Jeff S. from Advanced Engineering Concepts, Brooke P. and other members of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, Daren P. and Kevin I. from Peoples State Bank, as well as other partners on the project and many city and community members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Radio Ink
Magnum Closes on WCFW & W256AE
Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW has closed on its sale of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Magnum Radio. Rollie Bushland stated, “Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June. As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”
WEAU-TV 13
Phoenix Park restroom closed for season due to vandalism
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A restroom at Phoenix Park will be closed for the rest of the season due to vandalism. In a release Monday, the City of Eau Claire said that it’s not the first time this year that there has been “extensive” vandalism at the Phoenix Park Trailhead Restroom near the Barstow Street bridge.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
drydenwire.com
Names, Information Released From Monday’s Vehicle Vs Train Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- A 34-year-old male from Sarona, WI, and a 31-year-old female from Luck, WI, were involved in a crash that resulted in non-life threatening injuries for both. The male, identified as Leighton Givens, was apparently operating the vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, according to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
KSNB Local4
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safee. An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl...
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man arrested: Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled. Man sought for active warrants
Photo: Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program. Authorities say a man is in custody after allegedly being connected to the disappearance of a Wisconsin teen, who has since been found safe.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Three Counts, One Being Indecent Exposure
(KWNO)- On October 1st at 1:17 p.m. Winona Police responded to a call for an intoxicated adult walking around the neighborhood, fully nude. Upon arrival to the 450 block of E 5th Street, Officers discovered 30-year-old Brett Williams, of Winona, to be laying in a yard with just his boxers on.
UPDATE 2: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe, suspect in custody
Police now say a suspect in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl is in custody and the girl is safe. Trevor D. Blackburn was taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Superior Police Department. The girl, Kryssy A. King, was reported missing in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, prompting an AMBER Alert.
drydenwire.com
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
BARRON COUNTY -- A 30-year-old man from Exeland, WI, was found deceased after authorities responded to a call of a truck in the water on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 8:35 p.m., the Barron...
Comments / 0