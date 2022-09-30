ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka's Affairs Reportedly Involved Him Sleeping With The Wife Of A Celtics' Minority Owner

The Ime Udoka cheating scandal has been one of the biggest talking points around the NBA world in recent days. The Boston Celtics coach was expected to take another step after leading the team to the Finals in his first season but finds himself suspended instead. While there was quite a bit of support for Udoka in the beginning from certain people, that has since dried up thanks to multiple people suggesting that the matter is worse than it seems.
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”

Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal

View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change. On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
Jalen Rose Once Roasted Paul Pierce After The Celtics Legend Said He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: "8 All-NBA Teams To Your 4, 3 All-Defensive Teams To Your 0, A Scoring Title, And 3 Rings To Your 1."

The late-2000s and early 2010s forged some interesting rivalries in the Eastern Conference, as the Boston Celtics emerged as the prohibitive best team in 2008. After faltering in 2009 to the Orlando Magic, the Celtics would make it to the Finals in 2010 but weren't able to reach that level again till the 2022 season.
LeBron James Shockingly Says He Has No Relationship With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After Being Asked About The All-Time Scoring Record: "No Thoughts And No Relationship"

LeBron James had a very disappointing start to his 2022-23 season with an absolutely horrid performance against the Sacramento Kings in the Lakers' preseason opener. James ended up with 4 points, all scored through free throws as he went 0-7 on his attempts the entire game. These stats don't count in the history books, so it's not like any points he scored would have counted towards his all-time points total.
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Tracy McGrady Shared The Story Of How He Dunked On Dirk Nowitzki And Gary Payton In An All-Star Game After Throwing The Ball Off Of The Backboard: "Boom, Boom. Go Crazy, Everybody Go Crazy. It Was Legendary."

Tracy McGrady was one of the best offensive talents the league had ever seen in his prime. Although injuries took a massive toll on T-Mac's career, he was simply unstoppable when he was younger, scoring in every way possible. And McGrady was a fiesty character that liked to take his opponents head-on, very much a prolific dunker even though he lost to Vince Carter in the dunk contest.
Amar'e Stoudemire Told LeBron James To Be More Like Michael Jordan And Connect With People In 2011: "The More They Can Relate To You, The More They Will Appreciate You."

LeBron James is one of the most loved and revered athletes in the world, there aren't many that come close to having the devoted fanbase he does. His image as one of the NBA's greatest ever is added to by his love for his family, his work in the community, and his generally fun personality. While LeBron has quite a few haters considering how good he is, that is balanced out by the number of ardent fans.
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Patrick Beverley Impressed with LeBron James’ Basketball IQ: "One Thing I Have Learned About Him, You See Him Throughout The Game, Elite Passer, Probably One Of The Best To Ever Do It From His Height, His Size."

Los Angeles Lakers' latest addition, Patrick Beverley, was mighty impressed with LeBron James. After being acquired to help beef up the team’s defense and also chip with the 3’s, the guard had the best seat in the house, playing alongside James. And he liked what he saw while...
