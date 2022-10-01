ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor, WI

La Crosse Central continues unbeaten season with 2-0 win over Holmen

La Crosse Central put their unbeaten season on the line as they traveled to Holmen to take on the Vikings. Central came into the game with a 1-point lead over Holmen in the MVC standings. Central got the win 2-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
HOLMEN, WI
Onalaska stays in the MVC race with a 2-1 win over Tomah

The Onalaska Hilltoppers hosted the Tomah Timberwolves for an MVC boys’ soccer match. Onalaska got the win 2-1. The Hilltoppers trail La Crosse Central by 2 points in the conference standings with 1 game left to go. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
ONALASKA, WI
Michael John Kapustik

Michael (Mike) John Kapustik died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI. He was born on September 23, 1945, in Winona, MN to Paul and Barbara Kapustik, where he resided his entire life. He spent many years as a construction worker and took pride in a hard days’ work. Mike was an avid Vikings fan and often wore the purple. They gave him a win on the day of his passing.
WINONA, MN
Marlyn Joan Pohlman

Marlyn Joan Pohlman, age 93 of Caledonia, Mn passed away on Sept. 29, 2022 at Green Lea Manor Senior Living. She was born on July 9, 1929 in La Crosse, WI to William and Helen (Paudler) Tietze. She attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, WI. Before she was married, she worked at Batavian Bank in La Crosse, WI. On Sept. 4, 1954 She married Arthur Pohlman. He preceded her in death on Mar. 21, 2006.
CALEDONIA, MN
WDIO-TV

Missing girl, 15, from Holcombe, Wisconsin

UPDATE: Kryssy has been found safe. As of 7:30 pm Sunday, Trevor Blackburn has not been located. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kryssy King, 15. Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
HOLCOMBE, WI
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
LA CROSSE, WI
Cardinal Glass Industries of Tomah adds new facility

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County business is expanding. Monday marked the grand opening of Cardinal Glass Industries expanded building. The Tomah business is not only bigger, the facility includes new technology. Cardinal makes insulated glass for windows and this kind of work can lead to on-the-job injuries.
CBS Minnesota

Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over

WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Two separate Wisconsin burglaries lead to 100mph+ high-speed chase, one suspect at-large

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in west-central Wisconsin responded to two different burglaries on Thursday morning that ultimately ended in a high-speed chase, with two suspects in custody and one on the run. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department was dispatched to a...
Sasquatch 107.7

Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!

What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
RED WING, MN
fox9.com

Hogs take over exit ramp to I-94 after crash in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hogs have taken over an exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota on Sunday, causing minor traffic disruption. Troopers are investigating the crash Sunday evening on the exit ramp from 494 southbound to I-94 east. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was hauling livestock on the east metro interchange when it rolled over on the exit ramp.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County

PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sparta massage therapist asks for preliminary hearing

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients wants a preliminary hearing. This means the prosecution must show a reason to believe Ethan Karls probably committed a felony. The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting four female clients during the time he worked at Peak Performance Chiropractic. Karls is currently free on bond. He called into...
SPARTA, WI

