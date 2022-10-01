Read full article on original website
Related
news8000.com
La Crosse Central continues unbeaten season with 2-0 win over Holmen
La Crosse Central put their unbeaten season on the line as they traveled to Holmen to take on the Vikings. Central came into the game with a 1-point lead over Holmen in the MVC standings. Central got the win 2-0. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
news8000.com
Westby survives five-set thriller against West Salem, improves to 20-1 on the season
The Westby Volleyball team faced its toughest challenge of the season on Tuesday night, but the Norse rallied in the fifth set by scoring five unanswered points and surviving a thriller against conference foe West Salem. The two teams traded blows over the first four sets. The Panthers landed the...
news8000.com
Onalaska stays in the MVC race with a 2-1 win over Tomah
The Onalaska Hilltoppers hosted the Tomah Timberwolves for an MVC boys’ soccer match. Onalaska got the win 2-1. The Hilltoppers trail La Crosse Central by 2 points in the conference standings with 1 game left to go. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
St. Cloud State's Josh Luedtke hospitalized after being taken off ice on stretcher
The opening night of college hockey in Minnesota was scarred by a frightening injury to St. Cloud State sophomore Josh Luedtke, who was taken to the hospital on a stretcher after reportedly lying motionless on the ice. "The preliminary reports we are hearing is that it at least sounds like...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
Michael John Kapustik
Michael (Mike) John Kapustik died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, WI. He was born on September 23, 1945, in Winona, MN to Paul and Barbara Kapustik, where he resided his entire life. He spent many years as a construction worker and took pride in a hard days’ work. Mike was an avid Vikings fan and often wore the purple. They gave him a win on the day of his passing.
news8000.com
Marlyn Joan Pohlman
Marlyn Joan Pohlman, age 93 of Caledonia, Mn passed away on Sept. 29, 2022 at Green Lea Manor Senior Living. She was born on July 9, 1929 in La Crosse, WI to William and Helen (Paudler) Tietze. She attended Western Wisconsin Technical Institute in La Crosse, WI. Before she was married, she worked at Batavian Bank in La Crosse, WI. On Sept. 4, 1954 She married Arthur Pohlman. He preceded her in death on Mar. 21, 2006.
WDIO-TV
Missing girl, 15, from Holcombe, Wisconsin
UPDATE: Kryssy has been found safe. As of 7:30 pm Sunday, Trevor Blackburn has not been located. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kryssy King, 15. Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news8000.com
Cardinal Glass Industries of Tomah adds new facility
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County business is expanding. Monday marked the grand opening of Cardinal Glass Industries expanded building. The Tomah business is not only bigger, the facility includes new technology. Cardinal makes insulated glass for windows and this kind of work can lead to on-the-job injuries.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: District Attorney Tim Gruenke on Onalaska convicted murderer parole, traffic cams, political ads on “crime”
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska) Spent the majority of the show discussing...
Hog wild: Pigs spotted off I-94 after semi carrying livestock rolls over
WOODBURY, Minn. -- You might have seen a strange sight if you were driving near the Interstate 94, Interstate 494 and Interstate 694 interchange Sunday evening. And no, it wasn't a pig-ment of your imagination.A group of pigs was spotted near the intersection after a semi carrying the livestock rolled over around 6 p.m. No one was injured as a result of the crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says they are working to safely transport the livestock from the highway and for drivers to expect traffic delays.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Two separate Wisconsin burglaries lead to 100mph+ high-speed chase, one suspect at-large
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in west-central Wisconsin responded to two different burglaries on Thursday morning that ultimately ended in a high-speed chase, with two suspects in custody and one on the run. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department was dispatched to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!
What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
fox9.com
Hogs take over exit ramp to I-94 after crash in Woodbury
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hogs have taken over an exit ramp along I-494 leading to I-94 in Woodbury, Minnesota on Sunday, causing minor traffic disruption. Troopers are investigating the crash Sunday evening on the exit ramp from 494 southbound to I-94 east. According to Minnesota State Patrol, a semi was hauling livestock on the east metro interchange when it rolled over on the exit ramp.
Authorities identify man killed in fatal crash near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old La Crosse man who died in a car crash September 11. In a release Thursday, the Wisconsin DOT indicated that Kee Yang sustained fatal injuries after he steered toward the median and his car collided with cable barriers on US 53, flipping the vehicle and ejecting Yang.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
Residents safe after late night apartment fire in La Crosse
Crews arrived to discover smoke coming from the basement of the three-unit apartment building. According to the fire department, some of the residents put water on the fire before they arrived.
4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County
PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
Sparta massage therapist asks for preliminary hearing
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT)–The Sparta massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting his female clients wants a preliminary hearing. This means the prosecution must show a reason to believe Ethan Karls probably committed a felony. The 30-year-old is charged with assaulting four female clients during the time he worked at Peak Performance Chiropractic. Karls is currently free on bond. He called into...
Four-year-old boy dies in accident on western Wisconsin farm
A four-year-old boy was killed in an incident on a western Wisconsin farm Wednesday evening. The incident happened at a farm site in the Town of Peru, Dunn County, with authorities receiving a call at 8:10 p.m. that the boy had been struck by a skid steer. A Life Link...
Comments / 0