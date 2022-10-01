ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Boise man found safe, returned home

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Ronald was found and safely returned home. ORIGINAL STORY: Boise Police Officers and the family are looking for a missing Boise man. Last seen at 2:30 this afternoon around Five Mile rd. and Overland rd. area. Ronald is wearing a grey American Airlines hat...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Bogus Basin using new technology at the lifts

This winter, we Bogus Basin is using new "Axess" technology at the lifts. RFID gates have been installed to make the experience on the mountain even smoother. Here are some Do’s & Don’ts with your new season pass or day ticket:. DO. - Place in jacket by itself...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mom sues Boise Police after son's death

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The family of Zachary Snow, a man shot and killed by Boise Police Officers last year, has announced a lawsuit against the Boise Police Department and individual police officers. On October 27, 2021, police were notified of a possible suicidal subject who may be attempting...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
San Diego, CA
State
Idaho State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Boise, ID
College Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Local
California Football
Boise, ID
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
California Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Molly gets a new home thanks to West Valley Humane Society

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) reports that the resilient dog named Molly is in a new home, thanks to the help of Canyon County Animal Control, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, concerned citizens, and their own medical staff. This February, an animal control officer responded to...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man pleads guilty to Federal Firearms violation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Isaac Bright, 29, of Nampa, Idaho, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm today in district court, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit. According to court records, on January 29, 2022, a police officer with the Wilder Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Bright. Bright failed to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. Bright was eventually arrested after discharging a firearm at a Wilder Police Officer.
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy