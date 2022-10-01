Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will...
Post Register
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
Post Register
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning...
Post Register
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
Post Register
A Yakima coffee shop and local photographer team up for a new annual holiday photoshoot
YAKIMA -- Today is the start of a new tradition for C&S Coffee Shop in Terrace Heights. The shop teamed up with a local photographer to capture the smiles on kids and families faces during major holidays. For Halloween, people can stop by in their costumes, get candy and choose...
Comments / 0