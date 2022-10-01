ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees

BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire

POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
POLK CITY, FL
Post Register

Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Post Register

Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy