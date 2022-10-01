ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosendale, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nodawaynews.com

Activities abound in Nodaway County this fall

• September 29 – October 21 – Today’s Civic Women is collecting children’s hats and gloves to be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms. Items can be dropped at the Nodaway News Leader. • October 1 – Junk for Jesus at the First United Methodist...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Stanberry, MO
Stanberry, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Football
City
Albany, MO
City
Rosendale, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Stanberry, MO
Education
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022

(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- A man who shot an Excelsior Springs police officer during a brief gun battle has died. Sixty-four-year-old Carl Carrel was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was trying to elude two Excelsior Springs officer when they boxed him in at an intersection. Police say Carrel then opened fire on one of the officers, shooting him in the wrist and shoulder. The other officer then shot Carrel in the head, who died after being taken to the hospital. The wounded officer is hospitalized in stable condition.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident

KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
KING CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Bulldogs#Cardinals
St. Joseph Post

Driver hospitalized after SUV rear-ends Amish buggy

GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jennifer N. Shuler, 29, Spickard, was eastbound on Route C three miles west of Spickard. The SUV rear-ended an Amish buggy...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1

Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
MARYVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
BRAYMER, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville recognizes JoAnn Townsend’s property

JoAnn Townsend, owner of the property located at 218 South Munn Avenue, who is shown with her granddaughter Kelby Townsend, was honored by Maryville Mayor Tye Parson as the September winner of the Beautification Award Program. Townsend spends a lot of her free time maintaining her beautiful flowers. Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set of criteria.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Jerry King, 79, Blockton

Happy 79th Birthday to Jerry King of Blockton, IA Love your favorite daughter Kristie and the Searl Clan.
BLOCKTON, IA
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street

The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street

Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges

MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
PRINCETON, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy