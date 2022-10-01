Read full article on original website
CFB Round up: Bearcats top rival Griffons, Jayhawks win hard fought battle
Northwest tops Missouri Western despite offensive struggles. The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to win over Missouri Western 16-3 in Maryville on Saturday. Read our full recap of the game HERE. Ravens start slow but still win big over Culver Stockton. The Benedictine...
northwestmoinfo.com
October 1 – Jake Taylor (City of Bethany) & Trendi Johnson (North Harrison FFA)
In today’s show we hear from Jake Taylor, Bethany City Administrator giving us an update on city projects and Trendi Johnson, North Harrison FFA President.
nodawaynews.com
Activities abound in Nodaway County this fall
• September 29 – October 21 – Today’s Civic Women is collecting children’s hats and gloves to be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms. Items can be dropped at the Nodaway News Leader. • October 1 – Junk for Jesus at the First United Methodist...
Kansas woman hospitalized after rear-end crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Monday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F250 driven by Austen M. Stabe, 29, Kansas City, was northbound on Interstate 35 just north of the Lathrop exit. The pickup rear-ended a...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 3rd, 2022
(Excelsior Springs, MO) -- A man who shot an Excelsior Springs police officer during a brief gun battle has died. Sixty-four-year-old Carl Carrel was wanted on an outstanding warrant and was trying to elude two Excelsior Springs officer when they boxed him in at an intersection. Police say Carrel then opened fire on one of the officers, shooting him in the wrist and shoulder. The other officer then shot Carrel in the head, who died after being taken to the hospital. The wounded officer is hospitalized in stable condition.
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident
KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show ‘Snapped’
The latest episode of Oxygen's true-crime series, "Snapped," features April Quick, sentenced for killing her boyfriend in Missouri.
Driver hospitalized after SUV rear-ends Amish buggy
GRUNDY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Jennifer N. Shuler, 29, Spickard, was eastbound on Route C three miles west of Spickard. The SUV rear-ended an Amish buggy...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville’s South Main Improvement Project continues with Phase 1
Maryville’s City Manager Greg McDanel gave an update on the South Main Improvement Project process recently. South Avenue will remain closed through October 28th. The closure was originally estimated to be six weeks, and began on August 8. Several challenges with installation and testing of the new waterline delayed work on the subgrade and installation of storm sewer in this location.
Man airlifted to hospital after NW Missouri motorcycle accident
HARRISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Friday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by John G. Gomez, 58, Des Moines, was southbound on Interstate 35 eight miles north of Eagleville. The motorcycle crested a hill...
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
16-year-old Missouri boy dead after 3-vehicle crash
HOLT COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 6:30p.m. Sunday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth semi driven by Jason D. Fedak, 58, Spring, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the Rulo exit. The driver attempted to merge...
nodawaynews.com
Maryville recognizes JoAnn Townsend’s property
JoAnn Townsend, owner of the property located at 218 South Munn Avenue, who is shown with her granddaughter Kelby Townsend, was honored by Maryville Mayor Tye Parson as the September winner of the Beautification Award Program. Townsend spends a lot of her free time maintaining her beautiful flowers. Every month from April to October, Maryville awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the city’s code enforcement officers based on a certain set of criteria.
Missouri student in custody after bringing a gun to middle school
Platte County sheriff's investigators said a student reported a 12-year-old had a gun inside of his backpack at Plaza Middle School.
kmaland.com
Jerry King, 79, Blockton
Happy 79th Birthday to Jerry King of Blockton, IA Love your favorite daughter Kristie and the Searl Clan.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street
The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
kttn.com
Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street
Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
