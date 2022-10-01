Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
WESH
Couple recounts surviving Hurricane Ian in 3-story office building
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The streets of San Carlos Island are devastated. The only people here are those with a story to tell. Ramona and Frank Kaiser just got a ride from first responders from Fort Myers Beach over the Sky Bridge. They boarded up their single-story home and...
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path […]
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
wuft.org
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
Gizmodo
Florida Residents Reeling After Late Evacuation Orders
Parts of Florida remain disaster zones in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation—and, in the aftermath of the storm, some officials are coming under fire for not doing more to prepare their residents for the damage. Lee County, which incorporates the city of Fort Myers, Pine Island, and...
wflx.com
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
WESH
Hurricane Ian victim identified as mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate 40th birthday
FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Ohio mom who traveled to Florida to celebrate her 40th birthday is among those killed by Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles traveled from Dayton to Fort Myers with a group of friends and family. Her mother says she was staying in a vacation rental when...
WESH
Police: Central Florida mayor hit man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
INDIALANTIC, Fla. — A Central Florida mayor has been accused of hitting another man during Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. According to Indialantic police, David Berkman, who is mayor of Indialantic, was in Orlando Park in Indialantic assisting with the cleanup efforts after the storm on Sept. 30. Another man...
live5news.com
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, American Red Cross national spokesperson Sherri McKinney was already stationed in Orlando ready to respond and to send help to the families who were left with nothing. “Quite frankly we’ve heard over and over again how it looks like a warzone...
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
NBC Miami
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among '50 Best Places to Live In The US'
A new study ranked the top 50 best places to live in the United States and several cities in Florida landed on the list. The list was compiled based on several factors including economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and future outlooks. While Atlanta took the top spot on the...
Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian tries to recover
“We don’t have any water. My food is spoiling in the refrigerator," she said. Though she can drive to the few stores that are open, she said they are only taking cash and many of the ATMs aren't working. “I have three kids so I have to get some supplies to feed them.”
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
WSVN-TV
SW Florida residents returning to destroyed homes in wake of Ian share survival stories
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of southwest Florida who rode out Hurricane Ian shared how they survived the storm, as they return to what remains of their homes. Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with help from South Florida’s first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard following Ian’s devastating path in the west coast.
WESH
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday evening from Cape Coral on the state's continued efforts to help Floridians recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. You can rewatch the full news conference in the player above. The governor said over 95% of Floridians who lost...
foxwilmington.com
Brave Son Swims Through Hurricane Ian Flood to Save Elderly Mother in Florida
An 84-year-old Florida woman in a wheelchair was up to her neck in flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Her belongings were floating around her. Her son, 49-year-old Johnny Lauder, swam half a mile through a flooded Naples neighborhood to reach her. Johnny and his son Xavier found the family matriarch inside her water-logged house, alive but terrified. They had to push Karen Lauder in her wheelchair through the water to get her to a hospital.
'Where was your industry stationed when the storm hit?' Ron DeSantis fires back at CNN reporter for questioning why Lee County waited on mandatory evacuation order for Hurricane Ian
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back on questions over the delayed evacuation order for Lee County, a part of the Sunshine State that was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ian. In a CNN clip shared by his 2022 campaign's rapid response Twitter account, a journalist asks the governor: 'Why...
Letter to the editor: As we rebuild after Hurricane Ian, Florida must end its 'disposable development mentality'
It's time to codify a rigorous balance between construction and preservation of nature.
WESH
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, and the below graphic shows the current levels of river flooding.
