Fort Myers, FL

WBTW News13

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path […]
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
Fort Myers, FL
Florida State
Gizmodo

Florida Residents Reeling After Late Evacuation Orders

Parts of Florida remain disaster zones in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation—and, in the aftermath of the storm, some officials are coming under fire for not doing more to prepare their residents for the damage. Lee County, which incorporates the city of Fort Myers, Pine Island, and...
#Southwest Florida#Swfl#Facebook Live
NBC Miami

Three Florida Cities Ranked Among '50 Best Places to Live In The US'

A new study ranked the top 50 best places to live in the United States and several cities in Florida landed on the list. The list was compiled based on several factors including economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and future outlooks. While Atlanta took the top spot on the...
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
WESH

DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday evening from Cape Coral on the state's continued efforts to help Floridians recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian. You can rewatch the full news conference in the player above. The governor said over 95% of Floridians who lost...
foxwilmington.com

Brave Son Swims Through Hurricane Ian Flood to Save Elderly Mother in Florida

An 84-year-old Florida woman in a wheelchair was up to her neck in flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. Her belongings were floating around her. Her son, 49-year-old Johnny Lauder, swam half a mile through a flooded Naples neighborhood to reach her. Johnny and his son Xavier found the family matriarch inside her water-logged house, alive but terrified. They had to push Karen Lauder in her wheelchair through the water to get her to a hospital.
Daily Mail

'Where was your industry stationed when the storm hit?' Ron DeSantis fires back at CNN reporter for questioning why Lee County waited on mandatory evacuation order for Hurricane Ian

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing back on questions over the delayed evacuation order for Lee County, a part of the Sunshine State that was particularly hard-hit by Hurricane Ian. In a CNN clip shared by his 2022 campaign's rapid response Twitter account, a journalist asks the governor: 'Why...
