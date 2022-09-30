Read full article on original website
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic
Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)
Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple is seen...
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
Charli D'Amelio Details Nerves of Having Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience (Exclusive)
Charli D'Amelio is a front runner on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean she's not feeling the pressure. Especially when some of her famous friends come out to show their support. The TikTok superstar and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, became the first couple to...
Blake Shelton Posts Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani -- See Her Reaction
Blake Shelton will take any reason to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her birthday was the perfect opportunity for the 46-year-old country music singer to publicly gush over her. Not only did Shelton shower Stefani with affection on social media, he also made sure her day was filled with surprises.
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)
Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film
Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)
Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
Selma Blair Hopes to Return for 'Legally Blonde 3,' Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon's Support (Exclusive)
Selma Blair has high hopes for Legally Blonde 3! The actress, who played Elle Woods' nemesis-turned-bestie in the 2001 original, is opening up to ET about the next highly anticipated installment. "Legally Blonde is such a joy, such a technicolor classic now," Blair gushes to ET special correspondent -- and...
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
Brandon Armstrong on His Two 'DWTS' Wardrobe Malfunctions That Jordin Sparks Didn't Know About (Exclusive)
Brandon Armstrong suffered not one, but two wardrobe malfunctions -- and managed to keep it a secret from his Dancing with the Stars partner, Jordin Sparks. On Monday's episode, the pair hit the ballroom floor for James Bond Night, and while they landed an impressive score of 28, it wasn't without incident.
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' Following Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini’s latest chapter is about making big life decisions. On top of celebrating the release of her latest album, Subject to Change, the 29-year-old is also mourning the end of her marriage to fellow country singer, Morgan Evans. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that,...
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal the 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Started Their Real-Life Romance
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are kissing and telling! The former Big Bang Theoryco-stars are opening up like never before about their on and off-screen romance as part of a new oral history on the iconic sitcom. In a joint interview for the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive,...
Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Fat Suit Claim in 'Till' Movie: 'That Was Me'
Whoopi Goldberg is addressing head-on a criticism about her looks in the Emmett Till biopic. On Monday's episode of The View, the 66-year-old EGOT winner -- who portrays Emmett's grandmother, Alma Carthan, in Till -- reacted to a review of the film that claimed Goldberg wore a fat suit for her role.
‘Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Starring Evan Peters Now One of Netflix’s Most Successful Series of All Time
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy’s scripted true-crime series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash, is now one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time. The news comes just almost two weeks after it first debuted on Sept. 21, quickly garnering over 196 million hours of viewership within its first week.
'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani
Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night -- See the Best Dances of the Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a steamy, sultry night of dances all themed around the iconic James Bond film franchise -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive, classy performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning...
