ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic

Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
INTERNET
KTVB

'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday

Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keke Palmer
KTVB

'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)

Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVB

Will Smith Speaks About Resilience in Rare Public Appearance to Promote 'Emancipation' Film

Will Smith is sharing an important message during a rare public appearance. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old actor stepped out for an advanced screening of his upcoming Apple Original Film, Emancipation, and addressed the crowd after the movie was shown to social impact leaders during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 51st Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.
MOVIES
KTVB

Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)

Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Tv Network#Television#Keytv#Next#Tiktok
KTVB

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTVB

Whoopi Goldberg Addresses Fat Suit Claim in 'Till' Movie: 'That Was Me'

Whoopi Goldberg is addressing head-on a criticism about her looks in the Emmett Till biopic. On Monday's episode of The View, the 66-year-old EGOT winner -- who portrays Emmett's grandmother, Alma Carthan, in Till -- reacted to a review of the film that claimed Goldberg wore a fat suit for her role.
MOVIES
KTVB

'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani

Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy