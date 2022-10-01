Read full article on original website
Massie girls post 5-0 win over Blanchester
BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie blanked Blanchester 5-0 Monday in a non-league girls soccer match at Barbour Memorial Field. Aiden Eades and Sydney Crowe had two goals each for the Falcons. Marina Feldhaus also scored. McKenna Branham recorded two assists while Feldhaus, Eades and Kayla Wilson had one each. Peyton Bills...
CM girls 1st, EC boys 3nd at Blanchester XC Invitational
BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s girls were champions of the Blanchester XC Invitational Tuesday on the Blanchester Local Schools main campus. With only 13 runners in the race, the girls varsity team winner was decided by the top two runners so Clinton-Massie was declared the winner. East Clinton’s boys were...
WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights
CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
Springing headlong into ‘false fall’
Southwestern Ohio is more than familiar with a “false spring” when in mid-February, a warm spell causes everything to bud, only to be frozen stiff a few days later. But a “false fall”? Not your normal occurrence, until these past few weeks. It has been just...
Competitors outraged after anglers caught cheating in Ohio walleye tournament
The world of competitive fishing, where anglers battle for cash and prizes, is being rocked by a cheating scandal that unfolded at a tournament in Cleveland on Saturday.
Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA members attend Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference
Five Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA members attended the 10th annual Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) last week at the state capitol building in Columbus. They met with some of Ohio’s legislators, as well as fellow FFA members from all over the state. FFA members at OLLC learned how to be...
NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd talks Ryan v. Vance Senate race, Ohio politics with 3News' Russ Mitchell
CLEVELAND — Chuck Todd, host and moderator for NBC's "Meet the Press" and the political director of NBC News, is making a swing through Northeast Ohio. On Monday, Todd stopped by WKYC Studios for a one-on-one interview with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell. With the midterm elections only about a month away, the political climate in Ohio and across the nation is warming up.
Ohio natives survey losses following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The road to recovery is just beginning for Hurricane Ian victims, who are finally starting to see how bad the damage really is. Central Ohio natives currently living in southwest Florida rode out the storm in their homes, with one saying it was the most terrifying experience of her life. The […]
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio
Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
Video Of Repeat Lake Erie Fishing Champs Caught Stuffing Their Walleye With Lead Weights
[Trouble on the waterfront in Ohio as a couple of fishermen have been accused of cheating to make their catches seem heavier than they were after video proof emerges... Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyon -- both locals -- were apparently caught stuffing their walleye with weights and other debris ... with things coming to a head on Friday as their fish were being weighed, and then cut open to expose the truth on Lake Erie.
Frost Advisory Issued for Southern Ohio Tonight
OHIO – Temperatures in the low to mid-30s will result in frost formation overnight in the Southern Ohio areas. National Weather has issued the following advisory from midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight to 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Wednesday. Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...Temperatures are forecast to drop...
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
OHIO – Below is a collection of field reports from officers stationed all over Ohio, some in Southern Ohio. On the opening day of early waterfowl hunting season, State Wildlife Officers Chad Grote and Tyler Eldred, assigned to Marion and Morrow counties, respectively, worked at Big Island Wildlife Area alongside Wildlife Law Operations Manager Josh Shields. They contacted multiple hunters and issued summonses for hunting teal before sunrise, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, hunting without an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp, and taking wood ducks during the closed season. Seven individuals were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court for various violations. They paid a combined total of $2,016 in fines and court costs. Additionally, they were each sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended with the stipulation that they do not violate Ohio law for the next two years.
Trans teen from Ohio elected homecoming princess as prank vows to wear crown
Kat Steiner said a guidance counselor told her that parents called Mariemont High School saying their children alerted them Steiner was elected as a joke.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Modern Southern-style restaurant chain opening first Ohio location this month
In less than a month, Tupelo Honey’s very first Ohio location will open to the public. The popular Southern-style eatery announced today that its Columbus restaurant, which is located at 1678 W. Lane Ave., will hold its grand opening on Oct. 26. Billed as a “revival and celebration of...
Fall colors: When will Ohio see its peak?
As temperatures cool Ohioans are preparing for vibrant reds, oranges and yellows to reappear outside their windows. Some parts of the state are already beginning to see leaves change and fall colors emerge. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will provide weekly updates with the fall color report to let residents know when the colors will peak. Check https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/see-the-sights/fall-color for more details.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
'The Bikeriders' roar into Cincinnati for latest feature film
It's time for star-gazing again in Greater Cincinnati. Filming has started on The Bikeriders, a fictional drama about a 1960's Midwestern motorcycle club starring some of Hollywood's hottest stars. Film Cincinnati announced in August that production would start in October for the feature film starring Austin Butler (Elvis; Dune Part...
