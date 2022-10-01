Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Tigers football to play Missouri in St. Louis in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next year’s Memphis Tigers non-conference slate may get a monetary boost by playing Missouri, but it won’t be at home as previously scheduled. Memphis will now play Mizzou up the River at St. Louis in the Dome of America Center where the old St. Louis Rams used to play, formerly known as the Edward Jones Dome.
whiterivernow.com
Southerners fall in battle with Wynne
Southside travelled to 5A East preseason favorite Wynne Friday night to take on the state’s seventh-ranked team. Wynne scored the game’s first touchdown on a four-play, 63-yard drive that took 2:10, but missed the extra point, and led 6-0. The Southerners answered on their first drive of the...
localmemphis.com
Honorees break ground on new Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame as 11th class is inducted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) held a groundbreaking and induction ceremony Friday on the site of the future facility in Marks, Mississippi. Eddie Floyd, Carla Thomas, Bobby Rush, and Johnnie Walker were on hand for their induction into the 11th class of...
actionnews5.com
UofM prepares for expected drop in college-age population
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new president of the University of Memphis says the school needs a new strategic plan to deal with many challenges, especially the coming drop in the college-age population, which is expected to hit starting in 2025. Dr. Bill Hardgrave spoke to the Memphis Rotary Club...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Mon., 03 October
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Brenda Reed Pilcher | Author of “Parent Like A Pro: The One-Stop-Shop Playbook Of Tips, Strategies, & Real-Life Episodes” | Facebook: @brenda.reedpilcher. Jamie Holmes | Creative Designer and Owner of JShamar. New Memphis Made Film, “Queen...
localmemphis.com
New after-school trade program coming to Memphis
"Keys To Life" aims to introduce manual skills to 10th through 12th graders. The program is set to start the second week in November.
Untested rape kits plague Tennessee long before recent Memphis case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Problems with rape kit evidence testing keep haunting Memphis. A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits was shaken by Cleotha Henderson's arrest in the killing of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted during a morning jog last month. So when...
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Lansky Brothers — the ‘Clothier to the King’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 5 Star Story is about a family business that’s been going strong for 76 years. Lansky Brothers are called the “Clothier to the King” but Action News 5 found out, it’s much more than that. The Lansky brothers didn’t plan to...
montanarightnow.com
Memphis man pleads not guilty in series of shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges connected to a shooting rampage in Memphis that led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt. The lawyer for 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly entered the plea Tuesday during a brief hearing in Shelby County Criminal Court. Kelly was indicted last week on 26 charges stemming from a series of shootings Sept. 7 that killed three people and wounded three others in Memphis. The indictment includes two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker, plus other alleged offenses including attempted first-degree murder and commission of an act of terrorism.
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
actionnews5.com
Memphis firefighter under investigation for hostile Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An internal investigation is underway by the Memphis Fire Department after a hostile social media post was made by one of the department’s firefighters. The investigation began after firefighter Steven Chillis made a post on his personal Facebook page. Chillis posted that he was watching...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Double 0 & EST Gee Collab On “Fight That Switch”
Lil Double 0 is a rapper hailing from Memphis, TN. Known for his powerful delivery and distinct lyrics, the artist has made a name for himself in the industry. EST Gee has also done the latter. Born George Albert Stone III, the Kentucky native has garnered popularity due to his story-telling abilities and relatable bars.
actionnews5.com
Woman living with schizophrenia shares journey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Schizophrenia is a complex and chronic brain disorder that affects millions of adults in the United States, but it can be manageable. Ruby, a recent college graduate, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share her journey of living with schizophrenia in conjunction with mental illness awareness.
localmemphis.com
'I just want to see some water on a long vacation': Shelby Co. man wins $200,000 lottery prize
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is $200,000 richer thanks to an instant lottery ticket he bought in Cordova. According to the Tennessee Lottery, JaQuon S. went to Nashville with several members of his family to redeem his prize from a Win Win Win instant ticket. (Winners of prizes over $199,999 must claim their prize in Nashville.)
actionnews5.com
Breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, Action News 5 is breaking down the “Move Over Law” for drivers across the Mid-South. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two...
actionnews5.com
MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department. Crash reports show the accident happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Norris Road near I-240. One victim died on the scene. The...
actionnews5.com
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.
actionnews5.com
Covington shooting suspect surrenders to police
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspect Jordon Grant surrendered to Covington police on Monday after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that took place on Monday. Jordon “Jo Jo” Grant was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
actionnews5.com
2 teens wounded in Downtown shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say two teens were taken to the hospital after a shooting Downtown on Oct. 3. A 16-year-old and 15-year-old were rushed to the hospital and have since been released. Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the chest and was transported in critical condition.
