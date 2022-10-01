Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
CM girls 1st, EC boys 3nd at Blanchester XC Invitational
BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s girls were champions of the Blanchester XC Invitational Tuesday on the Blanchester Local Schools main campus. With only 13 runners in the race, the girls varsity team winner was decided by the top two runners so Clinton-Massie was declared the winner. East Clinton’s boys were...
WLWT 5
Blitz 5 High School Top 25: Week 8
CINCINNATI — Since the season began the top three teams in theBlitz 5 Top 25 presented by TriStateFootball.com have not budged. Last Friday night that group proved why they are worthy of their rankings. The trio each knocked off top 10 foes to remain entrenched atop the poll. This...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek
WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
wnewsj.com
Own goal dooms WC men in 1-0 loss to JCU
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team played a phenomenal match against the defending Ohio Athletic Conference champions Saturday but an own goal was the difference in a 1-0 John Carroll victory. John Carroll pressed the action in the first half, unleashing 11 shots compared...
wnewsj.com
John Carroll picks up OAC road win 2-1
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team held a 19-7 edge in shots, but Emily Patryzk, the Ohio Athletic Conference scoring leader, notched the 9th and 10th goals of the season in a 2-1 John Carroll win in the league opener for both teams at Townsend Field Saturday evening.
wnewsj.com
Photos from Blanchester volleyball match with Felicity
Blanchester defeated Felicity 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 last week. The match was played in the old Blanchester High School gymnasium.
wnewsj.com
Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational
WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational. Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race. The time was a personal best for Seabaugh. Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place...
wnewsj.com
John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA members attend Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference
Five Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA members attended the 10th annual Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) last week at the state capitol building in Columbus. They met with some of Ohio’s legislators, as well as fellow FFA members from all over the state. FFA members at OLLC learned how to be...
wnewsj.com
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
Brown County Fair wraps up another successful year
The 171st Brown County Fair has officially wrapped up, and another successful season of Ohio’s “Little State Fair” is in the
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington FFA pitches in at CC Foundation’s e-recycling event
WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA members volunteered their time to help at the Clinton County Foundation’s electronics recycling event Saturday at the Engineer’s Office facility on Fife Avenue. FFA members worked for four hours to help people from all over the community recycle their old TVs, computers, printers,...
wnewsj.com
Wieners & more at Oktoberfest in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — Crowds pack Sugartree Street and its DORA district Saturday for the annual Oktoberfest presented by Main Street Wilmington. The event runs through Saturday night and includes the wiener dog races and steinholding competition, with plenty of food and drinks and family-friendly activities. — — — Photos...
wnewsj.com
SSCC Theatre sets ‘Steel Magnolias’
SSCC Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” playing November 4-6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m. Set in Truvy’s (played by Jessica...
UC Football Climbs Back into Top 25 AP Poll
The Bearcats showed enough to be the only ranked AAC team.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College Annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, open to students & community
WILMINGTON — Three-dozen recruiters from business, industry, agriculture and non-profit organizations seeking potential employees and interns will converge at Wilmington College for its annual Fall Career Fair Tuesday, Oct. 4. Recruiters will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Sport Sciences off Elm St....
wnewsj.com
27th Annual Clinton County Community Thanksgiving dinner planned
WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 24. Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County...
wnewsj.com
WILMINGTON CODE ENFORCEMENT
The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
