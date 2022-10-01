ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

CM girls 1st, EC boys 3nd at Blanchester XC Invitational

BLANCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s girls were champions of the Blanchester XC Invitational Tuesday on the Blanchester Local Schools main campus. With only 13 runners in the race, the girls varsity team winner was decided by the top two runners so Clinton-Massie was declared the winner. East Clinton’s boys were...
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

WHS, BHS trio place high at Saturday Night Lights

CENTERVILLE — Blanchester and Wilmington ran Saturday in the Saturday Night Lights cross country races at Centerville High School. Madilyn Brausch of WHS was the top finisher, placing seventh in the Varsity B girls race in 20:36.9. Kaci Grillot was the lone BHS runner with a 30:51.6. On the...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington, East Clinton JH teams run at Cross the Creek

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton and Wilmington competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational junior high cross country races. The Wilmington boys were fourth overall with Cooper Short leading the way with a fourth place finish. His time was 13:16.56. East Clinton’s top runner was Landen Kaun who...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Halloran advances to district golf tournament next week

Wilmington’s Tommy Halloran will continue his golf season next week in the Div. I Southwest District golf tournament. The WHS boys and girls golf teams were in action Monday in Division I sectional tournaments — the boys at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace and the girls at the Hamilton Elks.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Sabina, OH
City
Clinton, OH
City
Union City, OH
State
Indiana State
wnewsj.com

Seabaugh fifth at Cross the Creek Invitational

WASHINGTON CH — East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh finished fifth Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational. Seabaugh ran 21:05.11 to earn the top five finish in the girls race. The time was a personal best for Seabaugh. Dylan Arnold led the East Clinton boys to a 10th place...
SABINA, OH
wnewsj.com

John Carroll picks up OAC road win 2-1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team held a 19-7 edge in shots, but Emily Patryzk, the Ohio Athletic Conference scoring leader, notched the 9th and 10th goals of the season in a 2-1 John Carroll win in the league opener for both teams at Townsend Field Saturday evening.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Heys 5th, WC men 8th at Pre-Nationals meet in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — With three top 25 finishes, the Wilmington College men’s cross country team finished eighth Saturday at the Pre-Nationals Meet hosted by Olivet College. Simon Heys, an All-America runner last season, was fifth overall, crossing the finish line of the eight-kilometer course in 24:35.8. Noah Tobin...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Own goal dooms WC men in 1-0 loss to JCU

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team played a phenomenal match against the defending Ohio Athletic Conference champions Saturday but an own goal was the difference in a 1-0 John Carroll victory. John Carroll pressed the action in the first half, unleashing 11 shots compared...
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fayetteville Perry#Ec
wnewsj.com

John Carroll stops Wilmington College in OAC volleybal

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Wilmington College volleyball team was within striking distance of John Carroll University in each set, but the Blue Streaks ultimately prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 in the Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams Saturday. Joy Bebe had nine kills leading the way. Sarah Brown...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington News Journal

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

SSCC Theatre sets ‘Steel Magnolias’

SSCC Theatre presents “Steel Magnolias,” playing November 4-6 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m. Set in Truvy’s (played by Jessica...
HILLSBORO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Thursday, Oct. 6. • Booklovers book discussion...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington FFA pitches in at CC Foundation’s e-recycling event

WILMINGTON — Wilmington FFA members volunteered their time to help at the Clinton County Foundation’s electronics recycling event Saturday at the Engineer’s Office facility on Fife Avenue. FFA members worked for four hours to help people from all over the community recycle their old TVs, computers, printers,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Port William Road, Cuba Road to be closed for bridge work

Beginning Thursday, October 6, weather permitting, Port William Road will be closed for bridge maintenance, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This bridge is located between Gano Road and Bone Road in Liberty Township. The last address accessible from the west (Gano Road) is 845 Port William Road,...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
wnewsj.com

27th Annual Clinton County Community Thanksgiving dinner planned

WILMINGTON — This marks the 27th year for the Clinton County Community Thanksgiving Dinner, and this year it will be held at Generations Pizzeria at 100 Lowe’s Drive on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, November 24. Last year, over 1,500 dinners were prepared and delivered to Clinton County...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WILMINGTON CODE ENFORCEMENT

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department. Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington College given replica of A-bombed cathedral cross

WILMINGTON — Representatives of Wilmington College received an atomic-bombed cathedral cross replica from a delegation of Nagasaki Archdiocese faithful during a “Gifts of Friendship, Gifts of Peace” ceremony Friday in the historical Murphy Theatre. The event included an exchange of gifts, instrumental and vocal music, readings of...
WILMINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy