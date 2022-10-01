ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto, OH

The Shamrocks shut out Toronto Red Knights

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ib92t_0iHdasR100

(WTRF)– The Toronto Red Knights traveled to Barnesville Friday to face the Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks started off strong and scored just minutes into the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for them to pull ahead.

Toronto tried to fight back but sloppy mistakes caused Barnesville to intercept their pass and score on a kick return.

At halftime Barnesville lead 35-0.

The final score 62-0.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Earns Team Of The Week, After Beating Steubenville

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Our choice for the Ohio Valley Mall team of the week was a pretty easy one, even though they already won the honor earlier this year, the Linsly Cadets. They did something Friday they had never done before and what a lot of teams have not been able to do, beat Steubenville. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park, Wheeling Central Lead State Golf Tournament

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Following day one action in the 2022 West Virginia state high school golf tournament Wheeling Park and Wheeling Central lead their divisions. The Patriots own an eight stroke lead over Hurricane 239 to 247 in class AAA. Park’s Gavin Goodrich leads the medalist standings with a 76 one shot better than his […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

St.Clairsville Beats Bellaire, Again

ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – St.Clairsville made it eight-straight wins over Bellaire Friday night with a 33-14 over the Big Reds. St.Clairsville is now 5-2 and will visit 6-1 Union Local. The Reds slip to 3-4 and they host Shadyside next Saturday. At halftime, Rowan Flanigan was crowned homecoming queen.
BELLAIRE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Barnesville, MN
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Minnesota Sports
Toronto, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Beats Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

River Too Much For Shadyside

HANNIBAL,OHIO (WTRF) – River moved to 5-1 on the season with a 41-7 win over Shadyside Friday night. The Pilots are now 6-1 on the season and will host 6-1 Shenandoah next week. The Tigers slip to 1-6 and visit Bellaire next Saturday.
SHADYSIDE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Bridgeport Snaps Losing Streak

BEALLSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport snapped their three-game losing streak Friday night with a 54-14 win over Beallsville. The Bulldogs pull to 3-3 on the season and will host Steubenville Central next week. The Blue Devils are now 2-5 and will host Montcalm, WV.
BRIDGEPORT, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shamrocks#American Football#Wtrf7news#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Park Bounces Back, Beats Morgantown

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park bounced back from their loss to Steubenville with an impressive 34-14 win over Morgantown. The Patriots now head into their bye week at 4-2. The Mohigans slip to 3-2 and host Fairmont Senior next week.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Veterans, mustangs and the journey to a life-changing program

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Normally Veterans Voices is just about military service; the years of a person’s life spent in sacrifice, and sometimes struggle.  For many veterans, the things they saw in combat don’t leave them. Instead, they come home with them. For a few, those struggles with PTSD followed them to a ranch in […]
SALINEVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Steelers announce Pickett as starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF)– The Steelers travel to Buffalo for Week five against the 3-1 Bills.  With a difficult schedule ahead of them, the Steelers have made a significant change to their game plan.   Rookie Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday and Mitch Trubisky has been moved to QB 2.  Pickett made his NFL debut in […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Man dies from injury at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Pittsburgh Police report that one man has died after falling from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium after Sunday’s Steelers-Jets game. They along with EMS at the stadium responded to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. He later passed from his injuries. An […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay ‘Boo at the Zoo’ opens this weekend

Ghouls and goblins of all ages will enjoy 12 nights of frightfully fang-tastic family fun at this year’s “Boo at the Zoo.” Oglebay Good Zoo’s annual fall fundraiser in Wheeling, West Virginia, with support from the law firm of Bordas & Bordas, begins Friday, October 7. Children are encouraged to dress in costume as they gather […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville Chief adjusting well in new role

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Chief Ken Anderson has been in his new role for a little more than two weeks. He says he can’t believe the amount of support that he has gotten throughout the whole transition. He says they are going through a period of adjustment but it’s been pretty smooth. Chief Anderson says they […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

65K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy