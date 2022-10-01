The Shamrocks shut out Toronto Red Knights

(WTRF)– The Toronto Red Knights traveled to Barnesville Friday to face the Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks started off strong and scored just minutes into the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for them to pull ahead.

Toronto tried to fight back but sloppy mistakes caused Barnesville to intercept their pass and score on a kick return.

At halftime Barnesville lead 35-0.

The final score 62-0.

