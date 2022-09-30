ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday

Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Ji-hwan Bae batting ninth for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bae will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Kevin Newman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bae for 5.9 FanDuel points...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Jason Vosler sitting Sunday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Jason Vosler is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Vosler is being replaced in left field by Joc Pederson versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 108 plate appearances this season, Vosler has a .268 batting average with an .808...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario batting sixth for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Candelario will start at third base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins. Brendon Davis moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.9 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy sitting versus Giants Sunday

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Buddy Kennedy in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Kennedy will take a seat Sunday while Sergio Alcantara takes over at third base and Geraldo Perdomo starts at shortstop. Perdomo will bat ninth. Kennedy has made 94 plate appearances so...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Goldschmidt will move to the bench on Sunday with Tommy Edman starting at second base. Edman will bat ninth versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Edman for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Nick Fortes sitting Sunday for Miami

Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Fortes is being replaced behind the plate behind the plate by Jacob Stallings versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. In 230 plate appearances this season, Fortes has a .236 batting average with...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Garrett Mitchell batting ninth for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Garrett Mitchell in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Mitchell will bat ninth and start in centerfield Sunday while Tyrone Taylor takes a seat. The rookie has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy points against the Marlins.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore sitting for Mariners on Sunday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with J.P. Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat first versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.0 FanDuel points...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

TJ Friedl leading off for Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Friedl will start in right field on Sunday and bat first versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Aristides Aquino moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Friedl for 10.3 FanDuel points on...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Will Smith in Dodgers' Sunday afternoon lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Smith is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting third in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Smith for 1.3 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.8 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder in Athletics' Sunday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder is getting the nod in right field, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Pinder for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.9...
OAKLAND, CA

