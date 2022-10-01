Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Back Up to White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is back promoting white nationalist Nick Fuentes , despite attempts to distance himself in the past from the alt-right leader—and Fuentes is lapping it up. “Thank you Rep. Gosar!” the Unite the Right attendee said on Telegram after Gosar tweeted out a trailer for the documentary The Most Canceled Man in America, which features Fuentes. Earlier this year, Gosar recorded a speech for Fuentes’ AFPAC gathering then claimed his participation was the result of “ miscommunication ” when Kevin McCarthy criticized it. Gosar’s congressional office didn't immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment about cozying up to Fuentes again.

Read more at The Daily Beast.