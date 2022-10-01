ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Back Up to White Nationalist Nick Fuentes

By Zachary Petrizzo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0NGT_0iHdZ8tD00
Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is back promoting white nationalist Nick Fuentes , despite attempts to distance himself in the past from the alt-right leader—and Fuentes is lapping it up. “Thank you Rep. Gosar!” the Unite the Right attendee said on Telegram after Gosar tweeted out a trailer for the documentary The Most Canceled Man in America, which features Fuentes. Earlier this year, Gosar recorded a speech for Fuentes’ AFPAC gathering then claimed his participation was the result of “ miscommunication ” when Kevin McCarthy criticized it. Gosar’s congressional office didn't immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment about cozying up to Fuentes again.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 12

Linda Rojo
3d ago

I mean really? who do the gop, think their kidding? if the Republicans disagree, with this relationship. they need to publicly, denounce it a full throated, rebuke, on fox News.

Reply
12
Larry Major
2d ago

Trump had a great life he could have simply stayed out of politics enjoying his life but he decided he would get into politics and try to fix.things

Reply(1)
3
Related
Salon

Angry Republicans are plotting revenge against Kevin McCarthy: “He’s dead to me”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Politico, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to line up a collection of GOP House candidates who will be loyal to him is creating dissension in the ranks of the candidates he passed over -- and he may have a rebellion among the ranks if Republicans take the House in November.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Paul Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Nationalist#White Racism#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Getty Images#The Daily Beast
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Salon

New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
32K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy