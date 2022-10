Emory & Henry junior kicker Cameron Jones (Jacksonville, N.C.) has been selected as the South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week. Jones, who has served as the kickoff specialist all season, was pressed into service as a placekicker due the illness of regular kicker Trace Butcher. He was the top-scoring specialist in the league last week making all five of his extra points and adding a 22-yard field goal for a total of eight points.

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO