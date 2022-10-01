The new exhibit at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center is open until October 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., EXCEPT for Mondays. Director Carrie Heath gave Home Page details about the Wellsboro Art Club’s Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, which is in the main gallery. The art club members use many different mediums to express their creativity. Carrie said she used every display case and box to show off the artists’ work. Some mediums used were oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, fused glass, charcoal, mosaics, and fabrics. There are also examples of items that were crocheted or knitted. Carrie said, “They gave themselves the challenge of going to find things that people might throw away and make something beautiful out of them.”

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO