FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thehomepagenetwork.com
HPN News Update – October 5, 2022
Canton’s Pumpkin Festival returned last weekend, Blossburg’s annual book sale is this week, and Penn Tech is hosting an aviation camp. I’m Natalie Himmelberger and these are today’s headlines for HPN News, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Andrew Moore. Video Editing:...
thehomepagenetwork.com
The Home Page Network
A 20-point 2nd quarter aided the North Penn-Mansfield Panthers in breaking a 5-game losing streak and earning their first win of the season, a 40-15 win over Cowanesque Valley on Saturday, October 1. Midway through the opening quarter the Panthers struck for the first time on the evening as Karson...
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
Pumpkin Fest another sign Fall is here!
The once Fall Fling, Canton’s Pumpkin Festival, is growing! This two day event was held this past weekend, welcoming October. The festival is enjoyed with a donation at the gate. The donation goes to the Fire Department, to continue to support local outreaches such as Giving Tree, Endless Mountain Pregnancy Care Center, Little League, Summer Lunch, and The Food Pantry.
NewsChannel 36
Thousands run in 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many runners were excited to get to the start line Sunday morning for the 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon. Thousands of runners ran on the 26.2-mile course, starting in Bath and ending in Corning. Runners could also race in the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon, which started at the halfway point of the full marathon in Campbell, NY, and ended in Corning. With all COVID restrictions lifted in 2022, runners came from far and wide, traveling from 15 countries and 48 states. With fairly clear skies and temperatures in the 50s, conditions were perfect for race day.
thehomepagenetwork.com
Laurel Mountain K9 Search and Rescue
If you are ever lost in the woods, the Laurel Mountain K9 Search and Rescue might be called in to help the first responders find you. This amazing group in Tioga County is comprised of dedicated trainers, and their well trained dogs. The organization is a 501(c)(3), and accepts donations...
Residential food box gets vandalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 26 to October 2
During the week of Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 10 arrests, 1 motor vehicle accident, and issued 12 traffic tickets. A Binghamton man was arrested after a traffic stop. Michael A. Glover was charged with Operating Motor Vehicle with Suspended...
thehomepagenetwork.com
Gmeiner Presents Unique, Frugal Exhibits
The new exhibit at the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center is open until October 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., EXCEPT for Mondays. Director Carrie Heath gave Home Page details about the Wellsboro Art Club’s Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, which is in the main gallery. The art club members use many different mediums to express their creativity. Carrie said she used every display case and box to show off the artists’ work. Some mediums used were oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastels, fused glass, charcoal, mosaics, and fabrics. There are also examples of items that were crocheted or knitted. Carrie said, “They gave themselves the challenge of going to find things that people might throw away and make something beautiful out of them.”
Bath veteran given handicap-accessible home
A local wounded combat veteran got the chance to walk into his fully-accessible, mortgage-free home in Bath Tuesday morning.
Two charged with Bradford County bank robbery
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are behind bars, accused of robbing a bank in Bradford County. Police say Francis Neller and Kellan Moore are responsible for holding up the Visions Federal Credit Union near Athens in September. Neller was nabbed in Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, and Moore was...
wellsvillesun.com
West Clarksville’s Eric Jones featured on the Food Network for amazing pumpkin carving
NewYorkUpstate.com also reports on the Allegany County artist. Eric Jones has made a name for himself with art that people go wild for. The medium doesn’t seem to matter, the sculpture artist makes national headlines with snow, sand, and recently pumpkin. Last year, WNY Photojournalist John Kucko featured Jones...
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
DEC finds, destroys 15 more pot plants on state lands
NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Just over a week after finding marijuana plants in a State forest in Allegany County, the DEC reported that over a dozen more plants were found on another State property. The DEC said that Forest Rangers took a report of cannabis cultivation in the Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area in […]
Pennsylvania man killed, another seriously injured in crash in McKean County
A Pennsylvania man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in McKean County on Monday.
Man steals more than $34,000 from games of skill machines
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police are still looking for an unidentified man who stole more than $34,000 from games of skill machines from Nittany Minit Mart on E. Third Street. State police at Montoursville say the man was at the store shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 16 when he used two keys to gain access to the machine. Police believe two unknown accomplices helped the man gain access. The man is described as having a Hispanic/Latino accent. State police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-368-5700.
NewsChannel 36
Semi Hauling 40,000lbs of Bananas Overturns on I-86
LOWMAN, NY (WENY) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of bananas overturned on Interstate 86 Monday evening in Chemung County. The crash happened around 10:15PM Monday, in between exits 57 and 58 in the westbound lane. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas when the driver lost control and overturned in the median.
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
A Bradford County man has been charged with beating a woman and a 2-year-old boy, as well as multiple drug violations, according to police.
whcuradio.com
Tioga County teen dies in car crash
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
Man suffers broken jaw after being punched while shopping
Williamsport, Pa. — A man was punched so hard while he was shopping, it broke his jaw in two places, according to police. The victim told police he "saw stars" moments after David Evans Braxton, 48, of Williamsport sucker punched him while in the Family Dollar on Memorial Avenue on Sept. 22, police said. Although Braxton was yelling at him after the assault, the accuser told police had trouble understanding what Braxton was saying. ...
