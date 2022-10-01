ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin addresses his job security following loss to LSU

Bryan Harsin fell to 9-9 overall through his first 18 games as Auburn’s coach on Saturday night as his Tigers took a big lead before losing to LSU, 21-17. Many are speculating that this game could spell the end of Harsin’s tenure on The Plains, but as of Sunday morning, no moves had been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll. The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Sports
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Natchez, MS
Education
Natchez, MS
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Clinton, LA
Local
Mississippi Football
WAFB.com

Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1, and said its suspect could be in the Baton Rouge area. McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Updated: 20 hours ago. Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Harold Alexander Givens

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Harold Alexander Givens, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Sept. 29, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Barbara Cain Roberts

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Barbara Cain Roberts, 87, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Ken Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

William Douglas Johns

NATCHEZ – A celebration of life for William Douglas “Doug” Johns will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Natchez, MS with Pastor John Collard officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Doug, age 78 of...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#22 Yards#American Football#Rebels
Natchez Democrat

Charles Metcalf

MONTEREY – Funeral services for Charles “Chuck” Metcalf, 65, of Monterey, LA were held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Womack officiating. Interment followed at Monterey First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
MONTEREY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Charles James Sims

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Charles James Sims, 102, of Gulfport, MS, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Gulfport will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Opal Ramshur Vines

Services for Opal Ramshur Vines, 81, of Natchez who passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Monehan, Rev. Jonathan Bost and Rev. Rajesh Bahara officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City...
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Natchez Democrat

Live at Five Returns to the Bluff

Since the Fall of 2020, Friday evenings in the fall and spring have had one thing in common on the Bluff – Live at Five. The brainchild of Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff (Natchez native and music connoisseur), this kick off to the weekend is a way to come together, relax, and enjoy the city we call home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: October 5, 2022

NATCHEZ — Months ago the Miss-Lou lost one of its native sons Mickey Gilley and another country legend has joined him as Loretta Lynn died Tuesday. Of course that is enough bad news for Wednesday. Instead, turn your attention to the weather forecast and the fact fall might be...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man killed in crash on Highway 61

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 64-year-old Fayette man. The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday, October 4 on Highway 61 near Port Gibson. According to MHP, a Toyota Camry, driven by Isaac Colenberg, was traveling south on the highway and collided head-on […]
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Jordan Carriers celebrates groundbreaking of new Natchez headquarters

NATCHEZ — Gov. Tate Reeves and other representatives from Jackson joined hundreds in the celebration of the groundbreaking for what is soon to be Jordan Carriers’ new 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 107 U.S. 61 South in Natchez on Monday afternoon. The family-run trucking business, now 30 years old, has...
NATCHEZ, MS
wbrz.com

Magnet school applications open amid concerns about high school field trip

BATON ROUGE - All of the East Baton Rouge Magnet Schools proudly displayed their information for more than a hundred families inside the River Center Saturday morning. "Whatever a parent wants for their child, if it's engineering, or not, East Baton Rouge Magnet School program has it," Theresa Porter, Executive Director of Innovation for the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments

Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

Man killed in Natchez motorcycle accident

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday evening. According to the Natchez Democrat, the accident happened around 8:00 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct. Adams County Coroner James Lee said the accident involved a motorcycle and truck resulted in […]
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy