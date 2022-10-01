Why coaching at Ruston was a no brainer for former GSU football coach Broderick Fobbs

After parting ways with Grambling State football during the 2021 season, former head coach Broderick Fobbs joined the Ruston staff for the 2021 season after some influence from his daughter.

"When she said that, that told me I needed to be here," Fobbs said.

Fobbs spent nine seasons as the coach for Grambling State with a 54-32 overall record. In that time with the Tigers, Fobbs celebrated two SWAC championships, two Celebration Bowl appearances and a Black College Football National Championship. Prior to his stint at GSU, he was an assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette, McNeese State, Southern Mississippi and Northwestern State.

In terms of his replacement, Hue Jackson, Fobbs said that people shouldn't judge him too early as success takes time.

"He has to have some time and see how it goes," Fobbs said. "It's hard to judge anyone after the first three or four weeks, it takes time to change things. Grambling doesn't stay down for long."

Fobbs' new position officially began in the spring and he has been helping with the running backs and kick off returns for the Bearcats (4-1) but really holds an advising position. For Ruston head coch Jerrod Baugh, Fobbs has been his right-hand man.

"He's like my advisor I guess," Baugh said. "There's times, anybody who's ever been a head coach knows, there are times when you need that and it's handy having him."

With Fobbs manning a headset on the sidelines the Bearcats took a 27-21 win over Neville (3-2) on Friday. On the Tiger defense, edge Matthew Fobbs-White is somehow related to the Ruston coach, Fobbs said.

"He's got some experience that I can lean on and it's handy having a guy right across the hallway to get some advice," Baugh said.

He has enjoyed having the former Tiger coach on the sidelines with him and hopes he stays a little longer, Baugh said. On top of sharing his coaching wisdom among the staff, Baugh said that Fobbs has been huge for the players.

"He's good for the kids … he's really good with our kids and I know they're enjoying having him," Baugh said. " I hope he decides to stay and I know thats wishful thinking, but he's right here, right now."

