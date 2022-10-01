ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing

Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
OAKLAND, CA
arizonasuntimes.com

Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces

Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building

Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
BERKELEY, CA
richmondconfidential.org

Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes

By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RICHMOND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
Alameda County, CA
Society
Oakland, CA
Society
Local
California Society
County
Alameda County, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
48hills.org

The news media ignore affordable housing. Plus: Taking on the Hunters Point toxics …

When the Board of Supes rejected the Environmental Impact Report for a market-rate housing development at 460 Stevenson, the local news media went crazy. The Examiner called it “absurdity.” The Chron ran repeated stories. The issue became of focus of this spring’s Assembly race, with Matt Haney using it to attack David Campos (who wasn’t even on the Board of Supes that rejected the project).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
multifamilybiz.com

Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community

ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
ALAMEDA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Transitional Housing#Housing Development#East Oakland#Linus Realestate#Wells Fargo#Lisc Bay Area#United Lutheran Church
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp

In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
berkeleyside.org

2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting

Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do

John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy