Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Faith-based group helping Bay Area churches convert unused land into affordable housing
Church-owned properties are becoming a potential solution to Bay Area’s ongoing housing crisis through program and funding support. Last month, LISC Bay Area, an organization focused on community improvement, shared progress and expansion of its Faith and Housing program and announced a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help Bay Area churches convert underutilized land into affordable homes.
arizonasuntimes.com
Homeless People Sue Liberal City for Taking Their Belongings, Kicking Them Out of Public Spaces
Multiple homeless individuals and the Coalition on Homelessness sued the city of San Francisco, California, Tuesday for allegedly arresting people lacking available shelter and destroying belongings, without providing affordable housing options. The city has subjected homeless people to “ongoing criminalization and property destruction practices,” according to the lawsuit. It contends...
berkeleyside.org
Residents return to North Berkeley apartments after local land trust buys back building
Nearly three years after tenants evicted from a 13-unit North Berkeley apartment building mobilized to stay, they are seeing a path to returning home. Residents of the apartment at 1685 Solano Ave. first received buyout letters in the mail in summer 2019. That pre-empted an eviction months later, but some residents stood their ground and refused to leave the property — especially after lawyers and tenant advocates found holes in the eviction attempt.
richmondconfidential.org
Rydin Road RV camp cleared; residents say they felt forced to leave their homes
By Saturday, the last 28 people living in vehicles on Rydin Road were relocated by Richmond’s Public Works and Police departments. Non-functioning vehicles and the remaining recreational vehicles were moved to Safe Organized Spaces, under Interstate 580. Residents are temporarily being housed in motels in the surrounding area including in Pinole, Pittsburg, and Brookside Shelter in Richmond. Former Rydin Road residents can work on their vehicles from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at SOS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
48hills.org
The news media ignore affordable housing. Plus: Taking on the Hunters Point toxics …
When the Board of Supes rejected the Environmental Impact Report for a market-rate housing development at 460 Stevenson, the local news media went crazy. The Examiner called it “absurdity.” The Chron ran repeated stories. The issue became of focus of this spring’s Assembly race, with Matt Haney using it to attack David Campos (who wasn’t even on the Board of Supes that rejected the project).
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily
Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
Data shows one-fifth of SF metro area households are struggling to pay rising utility costs
These struggles didn't fall equally on all residents. Race and ethnicity, education level, income, and households with children all played a factor in higher percentages.
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
In 1866, a joker noted: “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”. The California legislature adjourned Sept. 30, but the condescending SF Board of Supervisors reconvened after Labor Day, ready to repudiate good government at taxpayer expense and act imperialistically with its six-figure annual salary plus pension and medical benefits.
East Palo Alto residents say 'brown' tap water is taking toll on their health, finances
An East Palo Alto resident shared video of brown water filling her sink and bath tub. "Whenever I shower, my eyes burn, I have a lot of hair loss," Escobar said, "Now I don't cook with the water, we buy water bottles to drink and use for cooking."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oaklandside.org
Landlords argue in court to end Oakland and Alameda County eviction moratoriums
Days could be numbered for the Alameda County and Oakland eviction moratorium policies—if a judge accepts the arguments presented by landlord attorneys at a federal court hearing Thursday. The hearing was a significant step in a lawsuit filed by a group of rental property owners against the city and...
SFist
SF Street Sweepers Are Rallying Today In Opposition of Prop B — the Supes' Effort to Nix a New Sanitation Department
Proposition B, if it passes in November, will negate part of the voter-approved Proposition B that passed two years ago creating a new city department responsible only for cleaning streets and sidewalks. And labor unions representing sanitation workers are pissed about this. It's one of those curious political stories that...
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
everythingsouthcity.com
Gov Signs Becker Bill for Free Pharmacy In SF, San Mateo, Santa Clara
SACRAMENTO – Santa Clara, San Mateo and San Francisco counties will soon be able to launch a regional free pharmacy to re-purpose the multi-million dollars’ worth of surplus medications discarded every year now thanks to the Governor’s signature on SB 1346 (Becker). “The goal here is to...
NBC Bay Area
2 Berkeley High School Students Dead Following Oakland Shooting
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured, authorities said. The shooting took place in the 950 block of Apgar Street just before 10 p.m. where officers tried to help two injured victims, but they died at the scene. The other...
Fundraiser aims to help Richmond family who ‘lost everything’ in fire
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched for a Richmond family of six who lost everything in a house fire Wed., Sept. 28. The house fire, which was a rental on the 200 block of 4th St. in Richmond’s Iron Triangle neighborhood, left Maru and Javier Magdaleno and their four children homeless, according to the GoFundMe page.
San Francisco is in trouble. Here is what we can do
John Farrell is owner of Farrell Real Estate and a former assistant assessor for the City of San Francisco Our city is in big trouble. And it is not just because of the pandemic that devastated our economy. A continued string of bad policies and decisions by City Hall over the past 10 years has led to a dramatic drop in San Franciscans’ quality of life. Tech companies have left...
Bay Area feeling pain at pump, but Gov. Newsom proposal could provide relief with lower gas prices
HIGH GAS PRICES ⛽: "It's nuts! You can't comprehend this." This past Monday, gas prices in the Bay Area were over $6 a gallon. By Friday night, some prices shot up to almost $7 a gallon.
Comments / 3