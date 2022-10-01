ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

FNF Play of the Week: Week 5

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sf94X_0iHdVrVp00

Voting ends Sunday night at 8.
The winner is named during the KATC News at 10 that night.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku , and Amazon devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Alexa's Daily Flash Briefing

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

KATC News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy