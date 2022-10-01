Read full article on original website
Herd soccer beats Robert Morris
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 6th ranked Marshall men’s soccer team registered their 6th win of the year Tuesday night as they beat Robert Morris by a score of 3-1. The Herd’s record is now 6-1-2 and they remain unbeaten at home this season at 5-0. Marshall’s Joao Sousa scored in the 37th minute and Matthew Bell blasted another one in the 84th minute. Robert Morris made it interesting 1:22 later when they finally scored. Just under 2 minutes later, the Herd iced it with a goal by Taimu Okiyoshi.
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
Halloween fun with Wolfe Mountain Entertainment
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wolfe Mountain is getting ready to host its 8th annual haunted house, Nightmare on Main Street. Dates are Oct 21-22, 27-29, and 31, 2022. It runs 7-9 p.m. and is $5 per person. Nightmare on Main Street is located at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment at 320 East...
FestivFALL is back
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mackenzie Spencer, FestivALL Executive Director, discusses the upcoming FestivFALL schedule. Charleston once again becomes a work of art October 7-16 with music, theater, art, dance, family fun and so much more!
Broadband expanding into Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - High-speed internet is something a lot of us have come to rely on, but if you live in a rural community that option isn’t always at your fingertips. Wayne Taylor, for instance, who lives in the Aid community of Lawrence County, Ohio, works as...
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This fall, ditch the weeds without damaging your grass. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for finding the right herbacide. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion...
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival Parade
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s West Virginia Pumpkin Festival week in Milton and the stakes are high. Try Milton swelling to the third most populous city in the Mountain State as 40,000 visitors are expected for this sweetest of all fall festivals. As always the festival kicked off with a rousing start on Sunday as the grand parade worked its way from Pumpkin Park past venerable Perry Morris Square. Tony had a front row seat on Main street for this “everything pumpkin” jaunt downtown!
Flying Magazine
West Virginia Aerodrome: A Refuge for Aviation, Auto Racing Enthusiasts
A busy day at Ona Airpark (12V), with the perimeter of the speedway property seen in the distance. [Courtesy: Ona Airpark and Speedway]. Ona Airpark and Speedway (12V) is just what it sounds like, a combination of an aerodrome and a race car track. The current state of the unique dual-purpose property in Ona, West Virginia, is the byproduct of Bill and Lynn Bauer’s hard work, as well as similar development plans that they once had envisioned elsewhere.
William Shatner coming to the Clay Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Award-winning actor, producer, director, and writer William Shatner is coming to the Clay Center in Charleston, West Virginia. Audiences will enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on the big screen, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”
Two dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area, Carter County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, and...
New owners plan to continue Fred’s Pizza tradition
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WSAZ) - A popular restaurant in Wheelersburg is now under new ownership. On Sept. 30, Tim Wolfe and Brian Listerman became co-owners of Fred’s Pizza. The restaurant had been family-owned for 51 years. “Just the memories and all of the people that have such a fond connection...
Salvation Army is taking Angel Tree Applications
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many people don’t start thinking about the December holiday season until after the Trick-or-Treat or Thanksgiving, but the Salvation Army is getting to work now to make sure children in our region have a happy holiday. Applications can now be taken for this year’s Angel...
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – SWAT Executed Drug Bust in Portsmouth Arrests One
Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announce that a Cincinnati, Ohio man was arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 9:11am. on September 30th, 2022, task force officers assisted by Portsmouth Police Dept. SWAT executed...
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has a variety of different cuts of meat, at a variety of different price points. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four for a taste test. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ...
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Murder charges pending against shooting suspect
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man has been arrested and faces a pending first-degree murder charge following a shooting Friday, according to the Mason Police Department. The shooting happened Friday around 3 p.m. along Front Street. Officers identified the victim as Jason Pierce, of Rutland, Ohio, and they...
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide after Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 A.M.. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
Flood watches and wind advisories due to Ian’s remnants
(WOWK) — As of late Friday night, rainfall was moving from the eastern side of West Virginia toward the western side as well as toward Ohio and Kentucky. You can watch a late night stream of the VIPIR Real Time Radar right here. Flood watches are in effect for the chance of too much rain […]
Girl Scouts launching new products
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You may be familiar with the popular Girl Scout Cookies in the spring, but have you heard of Dulce Daises, Peanut Butter Penguins or Mint Trefoils?. These are just a few of the tasty options the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling as part of this year’s Fall Product Program.
Huntington barber threatens using deer urine to repel loitering vagrants
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington barbershop owner says he’s been losing business due to loitering vagrants he says have been damaging his property. After months of asking them to leave with no success, the owner says he’s ready to take some drastic measures to keep them away.
