California Water Woes Continue and USDA Fertilizer Funding
**California’s bleak 2021-22 water year officially ended September 30, without much hope for a better year ahead. The California Department of Water Resources says another parched year may be in the works thanks to a continuing La Niña atmospheric phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, which generally means warmer, drier conditions.
Why Were Ted Bundy’s Ashes Scattered in Washington’s Cascade Mountains?
Ted Bundy was one of the evilest people to have ever walked the face of this earth. He was calculating, manipulative, callous, egotistical, bloodthirsty, and deceitful; and he showed no remorse for the pain he brought to countless families. In a lot of ways, Ted Bundy is the face of evil, the tingle you feel down your spine on a dark night.
Yakima Drivers See Another Spike in Gas Prices
Drivers in Central and Eastern Washington are seeing another spike in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy says average gasoline prices in Yakima have risen 38.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in...
9 Ways to Say You’re From Washington State Without Saying It
We stumbled across a Reddit sub thread comment that said, "It drives me crazy that the N and W don't correspond to the cardinal directions on the arrow correctly." Well, I'll be darned, they are right and I never gave it one thought because I don't think about stuff like that. Living in the Pacific Northwest means you sometimes have a nonchalant, carefree attitude when it comes to things like, DIRECTIONS, and LOGIC. That's one way how you can tell if someone is from Washington state without them actually saying it.
Ted Bundy’s Fond Memory of Walla Walla Will Creep You Out
Author's note: This article was originally published on January 26, 2019. Ted Bundy has been in the news again this week. Despite being executed in Florida 30 years ago, the morbid curiosity of the public is still high. A new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile starring High...
Tri-Cities Gathers to Honor WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Shot on the Job
Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was escorted home from Harborview Medical Center to Walla Walla on Sunday. Police Officers and the public gathered to show support for the trooper who was shot in the line of duty on September 22nd. After an ambush in Walla Walla, Atkinson drove himself to a nearby hospital. He was transferred to Harborview for further care. After 10 days, he was able to return home.
California Walnut Forecast Down Slightly and Vilsack on ReConnect Program
**California’s walnut crop, now in harvest, is forecast at 720,000 tons, which would be down by 1% from last year. However, California Walnut Board and Commission CEO Robert Verloop said the industry consensus is that the yield may be significantly higher, likely between 775,000 to 800,000 tons. California produces...
What Is Car Camping and Where Can You Do It Near Tri-Cities?
I've lived in Washington for 8 years, and I've NEVER been camping, yet. My husband, Jeff, and I love camping and have a pop-up. However, it's currently parked in a relative's driveway in Madison, Wisconsin. So, what is car camping and where can we do it near Tri-Cities?. We car...
New Tv Series may be based on Famous Mels Hole in Washington
If you live in Washington, or Eastern Washington, there's a chance you've heard the story of Mels Hole. Back in the '70s, a man called into a local Yakima radio station, claiming to have a supernatural hole on his property. Over time people became suspicious of his findings. He had claimed animals had died on the property and been pushed into the hole only to be back to life the following day roaming his land.
TOP 3 Weird Things We’ve Always Wanted to Do in WA But Haven’t
TOP 3 Weird Things We’ve Always Wanted to Do in WA But Haven't. Washington state is home to some of the best coffee, food, and outdoor activities in America. There are many delights that we’ve always wanted to do in Washington but haven’t gotten around to doing yet. Which ones of these 3 weird things have you been able to do in Washington?
Ca. Produces Despite Drought & NCBA Disappointed in Executive Order
**Despite water shortages and continued drought in 2021, California farms and ranches took in $51.1 billion in cash receipts, a 3.6% increase over 2020. That’s according to newly published 2021 ag production statistics from the California Department of Food and Agriculture. According to the report, California’s top value commodities...
California Wild Rice Production and Fuel Prices Drop Again
**It’s been 50 years since wild rice was first cultivated in California and today, the state produces half of the world’s supply. California farmers once grew as much as 20,000 acres of wild rice, but that’s down now to 9-to-10,000 acres. Water shortages are forcing many farmers...
The Top 5 Pumpkin Spice Treats In Washington
Pumpkin Spice has taken over the world again this Fall, people go absolutely bonkers for anything Pumpkin spiced during this time of year. We wanted to take a look at seeing the most popular Pumpkin spiced items that are selling around Washington. This list will look at a few of...
GoFundMe Raises Thousands for WSP Trooper Shot in the Line of Duty
The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper. We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call...
