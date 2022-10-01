ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State baseball releases full 2023 schedule

An attempt to return to the top for Mississippi State baseball will include games against both 2022 Men’s College World Series championship participants. Not only do the Bulldogs face Ole Miss four times in 2023, but MSU will take on Oklahoma as part of a tournament in Frisco, Texas.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Frankie Doss

WEST POINT — Frankie Lane Doss Sr., 70, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. today, at Westside Church of Christ in Houston, with Walter Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Palo Alto Church cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW women’s soccer: Owls’ losing streak continues after second-half collapse against Toppers

The Mississippi University for Women women’s soccer team led 1-0 for about 50 minutes of its match against Blue Mountain College on Tuesday night. A perfectly timed through ball set up forward Adrianna Parsons to score and give her side the lead after 12 minutes of play, and there were more promising spells of possession to follow, but it all came apart swiftly and decisively.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Buchanan Jr.

STARKVILLE — Thomas E. Buchanan Jr., 68, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Curtis Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Welch Funeral Home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jane Strickland

Jane Wilson Strickland, 88, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Trinity Health Care Center inColumbus. Ms. Strickland was born on June 10, 1934, to Leo Curtis and Agnes Milam Wilson. She married Harold Strickland on May 16, 1956, and together they had three children. She was a graduate of The University for Women where she obtained a double major in Chemistry and Biology. Ms. Strickland was a well-respected member of the medical field and spent her career serving as a medical technologist at Doster Hospital, Dr. Glenn Richardson’s office and Dr. Raymond Lott’s office in Columbus. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, a Sunday School teacher and the organizer of many holiday bazaars. She enjoyed serving in her church, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

West Point schools announce security measures for football games

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ann Keller

WEST POINT — Ann Elmore Keller, 77, died Oct. 2, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center of West Point. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Greenwood Cemetery, with James Towery officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Keller was born...
WEST POINT, MS
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher defends scheme, program after Texas A&M loss to Mississippi State

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher defended his offensive scheme and the state of the program following the Aggies' lackluster 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on the road, a setback that likely takes the preseason top 10 team out of the national rankings this week. Texas A&M turned it over four times, gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 2-for-9 on third down to fall to 3-2 overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Linus School Sports#Oak Hill Academy#New Hope#Hebron#American Football#Highschoolsports#West Point 42#Kahnen Daniels 19#Tillman Evans Rrb#Heritage Academy
Commercial Dispatch

William Taylor II

Born, raised, and died on the Taylor homestead in the prairie of western Lowndes County, Bill Taylor was a true lover of the people and places around him. William Randolph Taylor II (Bill), age 74, born on June 16, 1948, to Catherine and Penn Taylor, died at home, after a multi-year battle with a rare cancer.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rommay Hatcher

COLUMBUS — Rommay Faye Hatcher, 83, died Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Walter Clay Jr.

COLUMBUS — Walter Clay Jr., 73, died Oct. 3 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Billie Crowell

COLUMBUS — Billie L. Crowell, 77, died Oct. 2, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, 21-year-old Elijah Wilkes is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice says...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Sudduth Elementary student co-writes book with father

Duchess Yeates, a student at Sudduth Elementary School, and her dad, David Yeates, have written a book titled “My Dada and Me.”. The book was published by Tellwell Talent and is selling in stores such as Wal-Mart, Target, Books-a-Million, and Amazon. Duchess was born on March 28, 2016, at...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Supervisors renege on $1M in wastewater commitment

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY – Supervisors on Monday reneged on part of their funding commitment to the East Oktibbeha Wastewater District, potentially jeopardizing a multi-million dollar sewer infrastructure expansion project. Whether and how to fix the Oktibbeha County Lake dam took center stage in the discussion, which at different points devolved...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS

