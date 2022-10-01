Jane Wilson Strickland, 88, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Trinity Health Care Center inColumbus. Ms. Strickland was born on June 10, 1934, to Leo Curtis and Agnes Milam Wilson. She married Harold Strickland on May 16, 1956, and together they had three children. She was a graduate of The University for Women where she obtained a double major in Chemistry and Biology. Ms. Strickland was a well-respected member of the medical field and spent her career serving as a medical technologist at Doster Hospital, Dr. Glenn Richardson’s office and Dr. Raymond Lott’s office in Columbus. She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was an Elder, a Sunday School teacher and the organizer of many holiday bazaars. She enjoyed serving in her church, quilting and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO