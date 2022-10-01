Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
US vows to supply green-fuel-laggard Japan with bioethanol
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials are touting bioethanol in Japan, which trails other nations on using the green fuel made from corn and other crops. The U.S. is a top grower of corn, and an embassy official said the U.S. would be “a reliable supplier” of bioethanol.
AP News Summary at 11:47 p.m. EDT
South Korean reprisal launch blows up after North's success. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. The short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base in the outskirts of Gangneung is key to South Korea’s preemptive and retaliatory strike strategies against the North.
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars, according to a letter seen Wednesday by The Associated Press.
Iran summons UK envoy, again, over anti-crackdown complaints
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran summoned the British ambassador, again, for what it said were “provocative” statements made by London over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests, Iran’s state news reported on Wednesday. Iranian authorities summoned Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than 10...
