Bozeman, MT

KULR8

Montana State golf finishes 17th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational

TACOMA, Washington — The Montana State women’s golf team concluded the final round of the Pat Lessor Harbottle Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,195-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday. Montana State finished 17th overall in the team standings with a three-round score of 127-over 919 strokes...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Bobcat Football Breaks Records in Win over Aggies

Montana State Football beat UC Davis 41-24 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium advancing to 2-0 in conference play. However, the Cats did more than stay undefeated in the Big Sky. The Blue and Gold extended their home winning streak to 15 straight games, which is the longest active record in the FCS.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation

BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana Grizzly running backs hitting stride at the right time

POCATELLO, Idaho — Through the Montana football team’s first four games this season, first-year quarterback Lucas Johnson has put himself in good graces with the team’s faithful fan base. He displayed all the tools in his skill set that made him a bowl game winner in his...
BOZEMAN, MT

