Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
DOUGLAS COUNTY Mo. — A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps? On this episode of Snapped, take a deep dive and find out what pushed April Quick to her breaking point. Oxygen’s true-crime series, “Snapped,” profiles...
Missouri Planned Parenthood opening mobile and rural clinics
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Planned Parenthood provider for the St. Louis region and Southwest Missouri has announced that they are expanding reproductive healthcare and abortion access in the state. It’s been 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. wade and abortion became illegal in Missouri.
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to cattle fraud scheme that led to murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri farmer pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from a cattle fraud scheme he tried to cover with murder. Garland “Joey” Nelson, 28, of Braymer, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing Tuesday morning.
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races
PHOENIX (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old into Lake Michigan now charged with murder
CHICAGO (WGN) — Charges have been upgraded for a woman accused of fatally pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan. Victoria Moreno, 34, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of the toddler, police say. According to police, Moreno pushed the boy into the...
Still Warm Wednesday, Cooler By The Weekend
We are still in for a few more warm days, in the 80s for highs tomorrow and Thursday. Then we see a big cool down by Friday. There is a low chance we could see some rain on Monday. There is an initial shot of cooler weather making its way...
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
With so many local events coming up, these Half-Hour Highlights are loaded with fun things to attend. We’re getting ready for Apple Butter Makin’ Days happening in Mt. Vernon. And you’ve heard of Woodstock, but have you ever heard of “Woofstock?!” From all of us at Good Morning Four States, we hope you have a happy Monday!
