thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU deserving of its rank as No.1 public HBCU?
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University maintained its rank as the No.1 public HBCU and has increased to No.103 among national public universities. This should’ve been a cause for celebration across the board for students, faculty and staff, but in light of past incidents that occurred this year, some Rattlers found themselves unable to join in on the momentous occasion.
Florida A&M University to resume operations in Tallahassee Monday
Florida A&M University announced Sunday evening that its Tallahassee and satellite campuses, except its college of law in Orlando, will resume normal operations Monday.
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
thefamuanonline.com
Rattlers are fed up with lack of parking on campus
Amongst other alarming issues for students at Florida A&M University, parking remains an ongoing plight. With the influx of students being accepted to the university for the 2022-2023 academic year along with, first year students being able to have cars on campus; students have become increasingly frustrated with finding parking before class.
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces First $1 Million Distributed through Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the first round of Florida Disaster Fund grants totaling $1 million have been awarded to organizations engaged in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “We know that for many Floridians...
thefamuanonline.com
Set Friday #BackToTheYard takeover
Set Friday was major last week as Chase presented their “Back To The Yard” event complete with free food from local vendors, financial advice, games, raffles, special guests and student performances. Amazon was also present and donated $50,000 towards student scholarships and initiatives. Transitioning to a hybrid set...
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
thefamuanonline.com
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?
In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
floridaing.com
6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida
When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
Gov. DeSantis tour of Arcadia interrupts civilian relief operations
State, local, and federal agencies and dozens of Good Samaritans make up a chain of relief that would be impossible without the resources of everyone involved.
live5news.com
Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
BBC
Hurricane Ian: Who is Ron DeSantis' wife Casey?
Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian. Is she Governor Ron DeSantis's secret weapon?. When Florida's governor gave a major press conference on the relief efforts under way as Hurricane Ian ravaged his state, he did something he was not accustomed to doing - he stepped aside.
Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County
Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffery Moore resigned over the picture of him in a KKK outfit. The post Florida Official Resigns Amid KKK Photo After DeSantis Hand-Picked Him To Lead Black County appeared first on NewsOne.
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
