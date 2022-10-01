ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Is FAMU deserving of its rank as No.1 public HBCU?

Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University maintained its rank as the No.1 public HBCU and has increased to No.103 among national public universities. This should’ve been a cause for celebration across the board for students, faculty and staff, but in light of past incidents that occurred this year, some Rattlers found themselves unable to join in on the momentous occasion.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Rattlers are fed up with lack of parking on campus

Amongst other alarming issues for students at Florida A&M University, parking remains an ongoing plight. With the influx of students being accepted to the university for the 2022-2023 academic year along with, first year students being able to have cars on campus; students have become increasingly frustrated with finding parking before class.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Set Friday #BackToTheYard takeover

Set Friday was major last week as Chase presented their “Back To The Yard” event complete with free food from local vendors, financial advice, games, raffles, special guests and student performances. Amazon was also present and donated $50,000 towards student scholarships and initiatives. Transitioning to a hybrid set...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $20 Million Raised within 48 Hours of Activating the Florida Disaster Fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within 48 hours of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund raised over $20 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “Raising more than $20 million in 48...
FLORIDA STATE
Is Tallahassee a safe place to live?

In the last few years, there has been a decrease in the total crime rate in Tallahassee, but this year there has been an increase in shootings alone, forcing students and residents to wonder, is it still safe?. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, there were 89 shootings with 63 injuries...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida

When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
QUINCY, FL
Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on Ian aftermath

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders will hold a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” will speak from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Hurricane Ian: Who is Ron DeSantis' wife Casey?

Florida's 'First Lady' will play a major role in the state's relief efforts after Hurricane Ian. Is she Governor Ron DeSantis's secret weapon?. When Florida's governor gave a major press conference on the relief efforts under way as Hurricane Ian ravaged his state, he did something he was not accustomed to doing - he stepped aside.
FLORIDA STATE

