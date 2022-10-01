ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno man, father of 7 shot and killed in his front yard

By Liv Johnson
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – An amazing father and a hard worker: those are the words family members use to describe Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar, a 45-year-old father of seven who lost his wife years ago.

“He moved here next to the school to raise the kids, send them to school, make sure they’re well educated…a great family man..a hard worker…taught his kids how to work..” said Joanna Andrade, sister-in-law of Jose.

On Thursday afternoon, Fresno police say Jose was in his front yard when he was approached by a suspect on foot who fired several rounds, shooting and killing Jose.

“There are some activities that occurred before with several individuals prior to this incident of which I can’t divulge without compromising the integrity of the investigation,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Cervantes says police have gathered surveillance video around the neighborhood and have spoken to witnesses. He says there is no evidence that Jose was involved in any gang-related activities but it’s possible the suspects are.

“We could always have an incident that is gang-related but not necessarily gang motivated,” he said.

The family, looking for answers and asking the police for justice.

“We are hurting so much for everything that happened, this loss hurt me even more, because this is the second one for these kids. First, their mom died, and now their dad. I ask the authorities the help this family, they really need a lot of help. We need justice,” said Jose’s sister-in-law Theresa Mendes.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and care for the children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 17

Dee-Jay
4d ago

Gang members have ego problems... that man probably was being protective and upright... gang members fear real men.

