The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!D MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BioPark zoo holding private Balloon Fiesta event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark zoo will not be selling tickets after 12 noon Wednesday. The zoo will be hosting a private event for balloonists with the Balloon Fiesta. The park says if visitors are already at the zoo before ticket sales cut off, visitors can stay as long as they want. They say […]
The 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The 50th Anniversary Balloon Fiesta started this weekend with a slight weather delay, but that didn’t stop fiesta goers from having a good time. People from all over the world come to New Mexico for Balloon Fiesta to see hot air balloons fill the sky. It's an unbelievable sight in Albuquerque, with the sky The post The 50th Annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Well-known shipping container food hall planned for Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A dirt lot near Unser and Westside in Rio Rancho won’t be vacant for much longer. The space will be transformed into a large food and drink hall. “It’s just going to be a really fun building. As you can see from the location, our views from the patios are going to be phenomenal,” developer Roy Solomon said.
2022 American Indian Arts Festival featured at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center
The organizer of Sunday's art festival said Balloon Fiesta brought in some big crowds.
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk
Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
KOAT 7
'I tried to live my life that way': The legacy of Sacheen Littlefeather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sacheen Littlefeather is a pioneer unlike any other. It all started in 1973 when the Native American actress and activist made history at the Oscars. That's where she declined the best actor Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando. It was an act of protest against Hollywood's...
KOAT 7
300 drones create aerial light show at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dawn Patrol is normally the first event each morning of the nine-day Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. New this year, a drone light show welcomed spectators to kick off the 50th anniversary. Balloon Fiesta organizers went all out to celebrate the golden anniversary of the largest hot...
Registration for this year’s Toys for Tots now open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for this year’s Toys For Tots program is now open. Registration will be open through Dec. 11. All you need is a valid photo ID, birth certificate for each child, and proof of address. Families in need can register online or at one of the in-person events throughout Albuquerque. DATE TIME LOCATION […]
Albuquerque Community Safety Department took over 16,000 calls, many which would have gone to APD
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A year ago, the Albuquerque Community Safety Department (ACS) began handling some of the calls that used to go to the Albuquerque Police Department. Now, a year after the program first began, ACS has taken over 16,000 calls, responded to community and behavioral health issues, reportedly without any resulting deaths or serious injuries. […]
Los Lunas mother faces criminal charges for not returning school iPads
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother is facing charges for not returning her children’s two iPads to their schools. They were issued to the family during the pandemic when schools were forced to close. “This is likely not a unique situation to Los Lunas schools, but districts across the state, but now that we […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque woman saves a hawk from side of the road
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman driving in Albuquerque’s foothills picked up an unexpected passenger near Tramway – a hawk. “I drive a lot, and I mean I end up seeing wildlife kind of wherever I’m at.” Katie Cornell-Poulter is an animal lover. “I saw a hawk on the side of the road, but it was almost in the middle of an actual car lane,” she said.
Next Avenue
A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne To Perform Live At The Rio Rancho Events Center In New Mexico
Later this year on Saturday, December 3rd, Lil Wayne is putting on a live concert in Rio Rancho. Tunechi, Kid Ink, Jacquees, Ice Spice, J.I., and more music artists are set to perform live at the Rio Rancho Events Center in New Mexico. If you wish to attend this Paragon...
New Mexico Brew Fest is back and bigger than ever
The event ran alongside Balloon Fiesta Saturday.
KOAT 7
Couple ties knot at Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday. Thousands of people flocked to Balloon Fiesta park to catch breathtaking views of balloons, enjoy great food and have fun. Pat Hale, a visitor from California, said she couldn't get enough of what Albuquerque had to offer.
KRQE News 13
City councilors propose legislation to end zero fares pilot program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of city councilors want to change who can ride the city bus for free. “I know personally I was avoiding the busses due to safety,” said Alivia Caples, a University of New Mexico student. Caples mentioned she would rather walk because...
Santa Fe Indian Market continues Sunday
The event is entering its second, and final, day on Sunday.
KOAT 7
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
2 companies helping New Mexicans with simple-cannabis convictions
Organizers said that if there is a positive impact on the community, they hope to extend the program around the state.
