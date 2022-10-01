ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park Herald

Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92

Charles (Chuck) Gilbert Staples was born to Harold and Margaret (Smith) Staples in Providence, Rhode Island, on October 6, 1929, and passed away peacefully in his home in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago on August 16, 2022. He was educated at the Moses Brown School in Providence, The Putney (Vermont) School, and at Marlboro College, where he majored in Fine Arts in the first graduating class (1951). He subsequently matriculated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where he pursued the development of his considerable talents as an artist and trained as a teacher. He studied under a state-sponsored scholarship at Loyola University and received a masters degree in social work in 1961 from the University of Chicago before embarking on a long and well-respected career of twenty-five years with the Chicago Public Schools. He met his dear wife, best friend, and life partner, Joan Leah Hobbs, at a Valentine-themed dance sponsored by the Hyde Park Co-op at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. They married in 1963 and have resided in Hyde Park for the past 59 years.
Hyde Park Herald

Sunday afternoon's a drag on Promontory Point

After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining. "Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In...
Hyde Park Herald

Theaster Gates named U. of C. special arts advisor

University of Chicago Visual Arts Professor and head of the Rebuild Foundation Theaster Gates has been named special advisor for arts initiatives to the school's president, Paul Alivisatos. Gates will be responsible for building partnerships and planning infrastructure for various arts initiatives, including ones off-campus. Gates has fundraised more than...
Hyde Park Herald

For his final CSO season, Riccardo Muti charms

Riccardo Muti, an active musician since 1963 and one who has stood on the podium for orchestral and operatic performances throughout Europe and the U.S., is now embarking on his farewell season as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last Thursday, September 22, the 81-year-old opened the CSO’s 132nd season with a wide-ranging concert that featured a seasoned soloist, performed before a large and warmly appreciative audience at Symphony Center. For his Chicago fans, the 12 years Muti has presided over the CSO have gone by quickly.
Hyde Park Herald

Best of Hyde Park and Kenwood 2022

The Best of the South Side, an annual issue published by the South Side Weekly, features neighborhood bests — sites, organizations and people that touch the everyday lives of South Siders in meaningful ways. This year’s Hyde Park-Kenwood section is republished in part below. To see it in full, along with the rest of the issue, visit southsideweekly.com/best-of-the-south-side-2022/
Hyde Park Herald

Community enhancement, gratitude to the Hyde Park Herald

Regarding the August 20, 2022, issue of Hyde Park Herald, a photograph of The Chicago Community Ensemble appeared on page eight. We are not a charitable organization, but we find our musicians have volunteered to play on many occasions without remuneration. However, the great feeling of doing good to enhance positive emotion during the pandemic has been therapeutic for the ensemble and our audience.
Hyde Park Herald

Vote yes for the Cook County Forest Preserves

We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
Hyde Park Herald

3 area nonprofits win $645,000 in new city grants

Nonprofit organizations in and around Hyde Park won three of the 48 inaugural Together We Heal Creative Place Program grants the City of Chicago gave out this year. Local recipients of the grants, which are given to arts and community organizations promoting health and healing, were Blacks in Green, the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum and Red Clay Dance Company.
Hyde Park Herald

A ‘Fiddler’ for our time

Saturday night was unusual at Lyric Opera of Chicago. After opening its 68th season with Verdi’s “Ernani” eight days earlier, Lyric swerved sharply away from opera, introducing as its second production of the season the popular musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”. With music by Jerry Bock,...
Hyde Park Herald

Black Wall Street comes to West Woodlawn

Several thousand people strolled up and down 61st Street in West Woodlawn Saturday, September 10th, enjoying the balmy afternoon with family and neighbors, perusing booths that showcased local services, retail stores, makers (craftsmen), artists and other entrepreneurs. Amidst the bustle and vendors was live music, and some patrons even danced.
Hyde Park Herald

Ald. Taylor seeking reelection in 20th Ward that will contain part of Hyde Park

City Council will see tremendous changeover next year, with the likelihood of some incumbents losing reelection and the large number of alderpersons retiring. But one of the body's great firebrands, first-term Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), of Woodlawn, wants another four years, saying she has listened to her community and delivered for it after decades of wayward political leadership.
Hyde Park Herald

Local schools lag behind CPS average for vaccinations

Data obtained by Chalkbeat Chicago shows that the percentage of students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 at all but two public schools in and around Hyde Park is below the average school vaccination rate in all Chicago Public Schools, about 39.6%, as of Sept. 6. That said, all local public...
Hyde Park Herald

Horror and humor converge in Court's ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

If you think a black comedy that premiered on Broadway in 1941 isn't likely to appeal to audiences eight decades years later, think again. Court Theatre's production of Joseph Kesselring's “Arsenic and Old Lace” is as fresh and funny as if it were written yesterday and, on opening night earlier this month, it played to a packed and appreciative crowd.
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

