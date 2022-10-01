Read full article on original website
Charles Gilbert Staples, who helped save the old central library building and had a 'deep love for humanity,' dies at 92
Charles (Chuck) Gilbert Staples was born to Harold and Margaret (Smith) Staples in Providence, Rhode Island, on October 6, 1929, and passed away peacefully in his home in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago on August 16, 2022. He was educated at the Moses Brown School in Providence, The Putney (Vermont) School, and at Marlboro College, where he majored in Fine Arts in the first graduating class (1951). He subsequently matriculated at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago where he pursued the development of his considerable talents as an artist and trained as a teacher. He studied under a state-sponsored scholarship at Loyola University and received a masters degree in social work in 1961 from the University of Chicago before embarking on a long and well-respected career of twenty-five years with the Chicago Public Schools. He met his dear wife, best friend, and life partner, Joan Leah Hobbs, at a Valentine-themed dance sponsored by the Hyde Park Co-op at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club. They married in 1963 and have resided in Hyde Park for the past 59 years.
UniverSoul Circus Returns to Washington Park with high-flying stunts and family fun
“When I say big top, you say circus,” shouted Sifiso the “Whistle Man” as he warmed up an eager crowd at a UniverSoul Circus Saturday morning show. After a two-year pandemic break and straight from Washington, D.C., the traveling circus’ big top tent returned to Washington Park, 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, for their 29th season.
Sunday afternoon's a drag on Promontory Point
After a string of performances at LGBTQ-frequented Hollywood Beach in Edgewater this summer, performance collective Drag 'N Drop did a show at Promontory Point on Sunday, with Hyde Parker Lynzo the Heartthrob headlining. "Drag plays the role in my life of high conceptual art," Lynzo said in an interview. "In...
Theaster Gates named U. of C. special arts advisor
University of Chicago Visual Arts Professor and head of the Rebuild Foundation Theaster Gates has been named special advisor for arts initiatives to the school's president, Paul Alivisatos. Gates will be responsible for building partnerships and planning infrastructure for various arts initiatives, including ones off-campus. Gates has fundraised more than...
For his final CSO season, Riccardo Muti charms
Riccardo Muti, an active musician since 1963 and one who has stood on the podium for orchestral and operatic performances throughout Europe and the U.S., is now embarking on his farewell season as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Last Thursday, September 22, the 81-year-old opened the CSO’s 132nd season with a wide-ranging concert that featured a seasoned soloist, performed before a large and warmly appreciative audience at Symphony Center. For his Chicago fans, the 12 years Muti has presided over the CSO have gone by quickly.
Frontline Books closes, plans eventual return to Hyde Park
Frontline Books and Crafts, a Rastafari and Pan-African shop just off 53rd Street, has closed its Hyde Park location, but its owner says they plan to return to the neighborhood eventually. The shop, which was also a longtime community space and publishing house, closed its doors at 5206 S. Harper...
Best of Hyde Park and Kenwood 2022
The Best of the South Side, an annual issue published by the South Side Weekly, features neighborhood bests — sites, organizations and people that touch the everyday lives of South Siders in meaningful ways. This year’s Hyde Park-Kenwood section is republished in part below. To see it in full, along with the rest of the issue, visit southsideweekly.com/best-of-the-south-side-2022/
Community enhancement, gratitude to the Hyde Park Herald
Regarding the August 20, 2022, issue of Hyde Park Herald, a photograph of The Chicago Community Ensemble appeared on page eight. We are not a charitable organization, but we find our musicians have volunteered to play on many occasions without remuneration. However, the great feeling of doing good to enhance positive emotion during the pandemic has been therapeutic for the ensemble and our audience.
Lowry urges yes vote on property tax increase for Cook County Forest Preserves
Cook County commissioners of both parties voted unanimously in June 2021 to put a property tax increase on the ballot this November to support the Cook County Forest Preserves. With this referendum, voters are being asked to raise property taxes 0.025% to 0.076% to support 70,000 acres of woods, waters, open space, trails and campgrounds.
Jackson Park traffic to be reconfigured for 3 weeks for construction of new underpasses
Some changes to Hayes and Cornell drives and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin on Monday, Oct. 3, and last for around three weeks to accommodate construction of two pedestrian underpasses at the intersection of Hayes and Cornell in Jackson Park. Hayes between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell will be...
Children’s Book Fair, Garden Fair and the South Side Science Festival kick off fall season
The past weekend, thousands of Hyde Parkers perused book stalls, tables of tulips and science-related booths, ushering out the last days of summer. From returning events like the Children’s Book Fair and Fall Garden Fair to the inaugural South Side Science Festival, here’s the weekend in review. The...
Vote yes for the Cook County Forest Preserves
We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
3 area nonprofits win $645,000 in new city grants
Nonprofit organizations in and around Hyde Park won three of the 48 inaugural Together We Heal Creative Place Program grants the City of Chicago gave out this year. Local recipients of the grants, which are given to arts and community organizations promoting health and healing, were Blacks in Green, the Muddy Waters Mojo Museum and Red Clay Dance Company.
A ‘Fiddler’ for our time
Saturday night was unusual at Lyric Opera of Chicago. After opening its 68th season with Verdi’s “Ernani” eight days earlier, Lyric swerved sharply away from opera, introducing as its second production of the season the popular musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”. With music by Jerry Bock,...
Black Wall Street comes to West Woodlawn
Several thousand people strolled up and down 61st Street in West Woodlawn Saturday, September 10th, enjoying the balmy afternoon with family and neighbors, perusing booths that showcased local services, retail stores, makers (craftsmen), artists and other entrepreneurs. Amidst the bustle and vendors was live music, and some patrons even danced.
Ald. Taylor seeking reelection in 20th Ward that will contain part of Hyde Park
City Council will see tremendous changeover next year, with the likelihood of some incumbents losing reelection and the large number of alderpersons retiring. But one of the body's great firebrands, first-term Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), of Woodlawn, wants another four years, saying she has listened to her community and delivered for it after decades of wayward political leadership.
Local schools lag behind CPS average for vaccinations
Data obtained by Chalkbeat Chicago shows that the percentage of students who are vaccinated against COVID-19 at all but two public schools in and around Hyde Park is below the average school vaccination rate in all Chicago Public Schools, about 39.6%, as of Sept. 6. That said, all local public...
Horror and humor converge in Court's ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
If you think a black comedy that premiered on Broadway in 1941 isn't likely to appeal to audiences eight decades years later, think again. Court Theatre's production of Joseph Kesselring's “Arsenic and Old Lace” is as fresh and funny as if it were written yesterday and, on opening night earlier this month, it played to a packed and appreciative crowd.
Woodlawn’s free play space for kids will expand to Englewood
Most people aren’t wild about Monday mornings. But if you’re too young for school, or you’re looking after someone who is, you might find a reason to go wild at HelloBaby, the free play center at 600 E. 61st St. for babies, toddlers and tykes. The Woodlawn...
