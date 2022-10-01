State minimum wage to increase in January

In January, Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. It is currently $14.49.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said the 8.66% rise is directly linked to the rise in costs of common goods such as housing, food and medical care.

The increase will apply to workers who are age 16 and older. Workers who are 14 and 15 will get 85% of the minimum wage, which comes out to be $13.38 per hour.

Labor and Industries said the increase is the best way to target inflation in the state.

While the state has its minimum wage, cities can set their own minimum wage. Seattle’s minimum wage is $17.27 per hour for large employers.

