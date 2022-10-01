Read full article on original website
Related
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
q13fox.com
Wildfire smoke a growing concern as locals breathe in 'moderate'-quality air for weeks
KENMORE, Wash. - Wildfire smoke can expose individuals to dangerous levels of fine particulate matter, which can lodge itself in our lungs and even into our bloodstream. Locals are becoming familiarized with the onslaught of threats brought on by wildfire smoke. On Monday, Kenmore Middle School became one of the...
Improved air quality on the way to western Washington
It was another weekend with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke, with some areas of western Washington being “unhealthy for sensitive groups” according to the Washington Smoke blog, leaving many to ask – when will it rain enough to put out the wildfires and stop the smoke?
What autumn? Summer keeps rolling into October in the Pacific Northwest
It's been several days of sunshine and well-above-average temperatures to end September in the Northwest, and October is, if anything, beginning even warmer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
See Horrific Hurricane Ian Damage, Learn How Tri-Cities Can Help
Like a lot of people living in the Tri-Cities, I have a number of friends that have been hugely affected by hurricane Ian. Even though Florida is on the other side of the country from Tri-Cities, what Floridians are going through is heart breaking. It touches almost every person in our community. If you haven't seen the full scope of the damage, just scroll down immediately to witness it for yourself through a large gallery of pictures. Then scroll back up to lean how you can help.
Rainy season is in a month, are you ready with flood insurance?
If you live in a flood-prone area and do not already have flood insurance, now is the time to get it. Homeowner and commercial insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is federally supported by congressionally backed funding from the National Flood Insurance Program. NFIP policies go...
Utility prices expected to rise across much of western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. — A number of utility agencies have submitted for rate increases for 2023. While in some cases they are routine, they come as consumers are also budgeting for increases in other areas of their expenses. Puget Sound Energy said that in addition to a cost increase for...
Seen These Amazing Washington Wild Animals Near Tri-Cities?
There are a lot of amazing animals in Washington State you might not even realize are from here. With just a short drive of Tri-Cities, you can see most if not all of these animals on this list. I put them in order of how dangerous they are, so be careful when you get close to the animals at the end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Having a Rooster Legal in Tri-Cities Washington?
You may have noticed that there are no roosters running around the Tri-Cities, and ever wondered why that is?. The truth is, roosters are not allowed within city limits of any of the three cities. Here is the question as asked on the go2kennewick.com page. Can I have chickens on...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?
I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Payments to begin for companies in opioid settlement
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s attorney general said that starting Dec. 1, more than half a billion dollars will be paid out to local governments that have struggled to deal with the opioid crisis. His announcement came on Monday morning after Attorney General Bob Ferguson came to a resolution...
Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon
(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
Escape Tri-Cities To These Unique & Quirky Washington B&Bs
If your looking for a mini-vacation and some time to get away, look no further. This is a list of the most unique and amazing Bed & Breakfasts in Washington State. I want to stay at them all but I don't have enough vacation time. I guess you'll have to help out, so here is the list.
phsoutlook.com
Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it
We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
Tri-City Herald
It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?
Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Chronicle
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 9