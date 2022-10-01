ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NEWStalk 870

See Horrific Hurricane Ian Damage, Learn How Tri-Cities Can Help

Like a lot of people living in the Tri-Cities, I have a number of friends that have been hugely affected by hurricane Ian. Even though Florida is on the other side of the country from Tri-Cities, what Floridians are going through is heart breaking. It touches almost every person in our community. If you haven't seen the full scope of the damage, just scroll down immediately to witness it for yourself through a large gallery of pictures. Then scroll back up to lean how you can help.
TRI-CITIES, WA
NEWStalk 870

Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?

I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon

(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
phsoutlook.com

Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it

We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

It hasn’t been this hot in October since 1987. Will fall ever start in South Sound?

Following one of the hottest Septembers on record, Western Washington will soak up more sunshine and above-average temperatures to kick off October. The area has never experienced consecutive 80-degree highs in October, according to the National Weather Service. But high temperatures were expected to be near 80 in Thurston County on Sunday, Oct. 1, and Monday, as well as Friday through Sunday, Oct. 7-9.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

