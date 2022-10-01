WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals' final home game of the 2022 season looked a lot like their first one - a dreary, rainy day with Patrick Corbin on the mound. When Corbin pitched Opening Day, the Nationals hoped he could rediscover the version they signed to a six-year, $140 million contract in December 2018. By the time he left the mound Sunday afternoon, after 4 2/3 innings, a few fans in the upper deck who stayed through the weather booed him in another lost season.

