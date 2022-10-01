Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Cole sets Yankees single-season Ks record, surpassing Guidry
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole surpassed Ron Guidry's single-season franchise record with his major league-leading 249th strikeout Tuesday night against Texas. After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the second game of the doubleheader against the Rangers with his American League-record 62nd homer, Cole...
Houston Chronicle
Aaron Judge breaks AL home run record in Arlington
The American League has a new home run king. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd long ball of the year Tuesday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, breaking the AL single-season record set by Roger Maris 61 years ago. The 391-foot home run came off Texas...
Houston Chronicle
Verlander, bullpen keep Phils hitless until 9th in 10-0 win
HOUSTON (AP) — After capping his magnificent comeback season with another stellar start Tuesday night, Justin Verlander was too busy looking ahead to reflect too much on what he's accomplished already. “I wouldn’t be who I am or in this position now if I just was happy with where...
Houston Chronicle
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob...
Houston Chronicle
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris' AL record
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge took a smooth, mighty swing, then broke into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. Heading home, his teammates backed away, letting him touch the plate alone. At last, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home run record...
Houston Chronicle
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
Houston Chronicle
Astros notch 1,000th win at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros secured their 1,000th win at Minute Maid Park Tuesday night, rolling past the Philadelphia Phillies in dominant fashion. Jeremy Peña put Houston on top with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first, and Kyle Tucker blasted a three-run shot a few spots later in the lineup to make it 5-0 before the end of the opening frame. Martín Maldonado went deep in the next inning, and the Astros cruised to a 10-0 victory.
Houston Chronicle
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 'a mystery'
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Strasburg's status for 2023 is up in the air after a series of injuries that limited him to one start this season, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said Tuesday. “It's still a little bit of a mystery,” Rizzo said about the 2019 World...
Houston Chronicle
No-No Joe Musgrove wants a championship for hometown Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove took a moment away from the mayhem of the clubhouse celebration after the San Diego Padres clinched a playoff spot to reflect on where his career has been and where he wants it to go. The big right-hander will forever be remembered as...
Houston Chronicle
Nationals' home schedule ends with another clunker from Patrick Corbin
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals' final home game of the 2022 season looked a lot like their first one - a dreary, rainy day with Patrick Corbin on the mound. When Corbin pitched Opening Day, the Nationals hoped he could rediscover the version they signed to a six-year, $140 million contract in December 2018. By the time he left the mound Sunday afternoon, after 4 2/3 innings, a few fans in the upper deck who stayed through the weather booed him in another lost season.
