rockvillenights.com
Miller's Ale House has closed in Rockville
Has closed at 1471 Rockville Pike. The restaurant and bar operated there for a decade. Miller's had a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Google and Facebook, a 3.5 on TripAdvisor and 3 stars on Yelp, so they weren't exactly run out of town. Its closure really is the end of an era, in a way.
thermtide.com
Rockville Town Square property sold for $33 million
The Canadian retail firm Morguard announced on Sept. 27 that it purchased the retail section of Rockville Town Square for $33 million from Federal Realty. “Morguard is pleased to expand our investment in Rockville, Maryland by acquiring the retail space,” Morguard North American Residential Chairman K. Rai Sahi said in a press release, according to The MoCo Show. Previously in 2017, Morguard had purchased the Fenestra Apartments connected to the Square.
grocerydive.com
UNFI expands its Shoppers banner with three new store locations
United Natural Food Inc. (UNFI) is growing its Shoppers banner with the reacquisition of three previously sold locations and the remodel of two existing stores in the Baltimore and Prince George’s County, Maryland, areas, according to a Sept. 29 press release. This investment is part of the company’s goal of expanding and improving its store portfolio.
mocoshow.com
Latest Update on Amalfi Ristorante Italiano, Which Announced in April its Plans to Sell Building, Name, and Recipes After 45 Years in Montgomery County
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced plans back in April to relocate out of Montgomery County sometime in 2022. At the time the restaurant said that it would be putting up the Amalfi building, restaurant name, and recipes for sale. In a social media post on Friday, the restaurant provided an update and stated this may be the last month the Amalfi family will own the restaurant and that they would be at the location at least through October.
theburn.com
New Mexican restaurant reportedly in works for Leesburg
It looks like we know what new tenant will be taking over a couple of vacant storefronts along Fort Evans Road NE in Leesburg. According to several sources, it’s a Mexican restaurant called El Ranchero. The spot we’re talking about is in the same small retail plaza with Hobby...
howardcountymd.gov
Howard County Housing Department Accepts Moderate Income Housing Unit Applications
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is now accepting applications for its Moderate Income Housing Unit (MIHU) program October open enrollment period. Applications are available online and completed applications can be either submitted online, mailed to 9820 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite 224, Columbia, MD, 21046, or dropped off at DHCD’s Patuxent Woods Drive office by appointment only. Applications are being accepted now through Monday, October 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.
arlnow.com
Cars keep crashing and flipping in the “usual spot” on the GW Parkway in Arlington
It’s almost as automatic as Steph Curry draining free throws at this point. Whenever there’s a soaking rainfall, it seems that some drivers cannot help but slide off the road at a certain bend in the northbound GW Parkway near Key Bridge, sometimes flipping their cars in the process.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in Rockville Sunday night, October 2, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 2600 block of Research Boulevard at 9:50 PM. That is right off of Shady Grove Road.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services Receives National Top Honor for Overall Best Practices from StateWays Magazine
Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) has received the national “Best Practices Award” from trade magazine StateWays. It is the publication’s top honor among its nine annual awards. StateWays is the only magazine devoted to issues affecting the alcohol control state system. It features articles that reflect all aspects of the control states’ mission of fiscal performance, promotion of responsible consumption, enforcement, retail sales and warehouse operations.
WTOP
Property tax bills due in Fairfax Co., but there’s some relief for car owners
The pandemic caused the value of used cars and trucks to increase by 33% on average. While residents of Fairfax County, Virginia, won’t bear the entire brunt of that impact on their car taxes, they still will be paying more for what usually are depreciating assets. “This is probably...
mocoshow.com
Traffic Incident Closes Beall Ave in Rockville; Significant Delays Expected
Per Montgomery County Police: Beall Avenue is closed in both directions, between Upton Street and N. Van Buren Street, as the result of a traffic collision. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. Expect significant delays. Rockville Police: 10/4/22 – 7:45 a.m.: Due to a traffic incident, police activity...
mymcmedia.org
Study: County’s Black Residents Fare Better Than Most of Their Counterparts in U.S.
Black residents in Montgomery County fare better than many of their counterparts across the nation but still not as well as white residents, according to a newly-released study by the Brookings Institution and the NAACP. The report focused on social issues, including home ownership, education, income and place of birth.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to Participate in Prescription Drug Affordability Forum Happening Tuesday Oct. 4
Maryland is a top ten state when it comes to health care according to the latest U.S. News & World Report Overall Best States report. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich continues to support efforts for prescription drug price reform. On Tuesday, October 4 he’ll attend a forum in Silver Spring to learn more about work being done by the Maryland Prescription Drug Affordability Board.
rockvillenights.com
The B-12 Store opening Saturday at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will open at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, 2022. Special grand opening promotions will run for the next week at the store, which sells and administers injectable and intravenous vitamins. The store is overseen by a physician who can write prescriptions for the vitamins, and all injections and IVs are adminstered by certified nurses.
New Details, Video Of Wanted Hardware Store Robbers Released By Police In Montgomery County
New photos and videos have been released by police investigators in Maryland as they attempt to locate a BMW-driving duo who were caught on camera violently breaking into a Montgomery County hardware store and stealing power tools. On Monday, Oct. 3, investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police Second...
WTOP
Quartz District project in Dale City moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A large mixed-use project in the Dale City area is close to approval. At its Sept. 21 meeting, the Prince William County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg Launches Financial Empowerment Center
The City of Gaithersburg, in partnership with the national Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund), announced today the grand opening of its Financial Empowerment Center (FEC), offering professional, one-on-one financial counseling and coaching as a free public service for City residents. Visit www.gaithersburgmd.gov/fec for more information or to make an appointment.
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
