Lakota West football uses 27 second half points to down Mason 37-7

The Firebirds held Mason scoreless in the second half as they pulled away

Photo by Michael Niyes

WEST CHESTER, Ohio – Lakota West remained perfect on the season with a 37-7 win over Mason Friday night.

With the Firebirds leading just 10-7 at halftime, they came out and scored 27 points in the second half to put the game away and move to 7-0 on the season.

Lakota West started the second half scoring when quarterback Mitch Bolden hit Trent Lloyd for a touchdown pass on their first drive. Later in the quarter, Malik Hartford blocked a Mason punt, Bolden found Eudes Gonzalez, Jr for a 9-yard scoring pass.

Hartford wasn’t done.

On the final play of the third quarter, he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown to give the Firebirds a 30-7 lead.

That was the second interception of the night for the Firebirds, as Ben Minich intercepted a pass that led to the first score of the night for Lakota West.

Bolden finished the game completing 15 of his 21 passes for 340 yards and four touchdowns. His top target on the night was Lloyd, who had eight catches for 133 yards.

Lakota West will put its undefeated record on the line next week at Fairfield.

Photo Gallery (photos by Michael Noyes)