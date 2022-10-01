Photos: Troy Buchanan uses strong start to roll over Timberland

The battle-tested Troy Buchanan football team was ready for undefeated Timberland on Friday night.

The visiting Trojans scored three times in the first quarter, led by 28 points at halftime and rolled over the host Wolves, 44-12, on Friday in a Gateway Athletic Conference South Division contest.

The No. 22 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings, Troy improved to 4-2. Nick Bova scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half, including two in the first quarter, and quarterback Charos Sutton added two touchdown runs.

Timberland, the No. 17 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25, fell to 5-1. The Wolves, who got two touchdown runs from quarterback AJ Raines, entered Friday's contest averaging 53.2 points per game.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Gordon Radford:

Troy Buchanan at Timberland football

Photos from Gordon Radford