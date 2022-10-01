PHOTOS: Stuggle Jennings headlines concert at Rockingham Speedway

Struggle Jennings headlines a post-race concert at Rockingham Speedway Sept. 24. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM ― Following the double-header race at Rockingham Speedway Sept. 24, the action moved from the track to the infield for a three-act concert, headlined by Struggle Jennings.

Singer-songwriter Phil Miller opened the show, performing several original songs ― some co-written with Brandon Hartt ― with just an acoustic guitar.

Hartt, a native of neighboring Stanly County, then took the stage, backed by a full band with set list of original songs including “Gas,” “Paw Paw,” and “Good Years.”

The music video for the latter was shot on location at the track earlier this year and released on the 21st anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

As the sun began to set behind the stage, country-rap artist Struggle Jennings started his set, backed by a guitarist, fiddle player, drummer and DJ.

Jennings has an outlaw pedigree, being the grandson of Jessi Colter and guitarist Duane Eddy and step-grandson of his stage-namesake, Waylon Jennings.

He has released several albums in his nearly decade-long career, including his 2013 debut effort “I Am Struggle” and a quartet of “Waylon & Willie” recordings with Jelly Roll.

Jennings worked the crowd, telling personal stories about his time in prison and his family.

