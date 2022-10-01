ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

PHOTOS: Stuggle Jennings headlines concert at Rockingham Speedway

By William R. Toler
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36mmhK_0iHdSG7F00
Struggle Jennings headlines a post-race concert at Rockingham Speedway Sept. 24. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM ― Following the double-header race at Rockingham Speedway Sept. 24, the action moved from the track to the infield for a three-act concert, headlined by Struggle Jennings.

Singer-songwriter Phil Miller opened the show, performing several original songs ― some co-written with Brandon Hartt ― with just an acoustic guitar.

Hartt, a native of neighboring Stanly County, then took the stage, backed by a full band with set list of original songs including “Gas,” “Paw Paw,” and “Good Years.”

The music video for the latter was shot on location at the track earlier this year and released on the 21st anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

As the sun began to set behind the stage, country-rap artist Struggle Jennings started his set, backed by a guitarist, fiddle player, drummer and DJ.

Jennings has an outlaw pedigree, being the grandson of Jessi Colter and guitarist Duane Eddy and step-grandson of his stage-namesake, Waylon Jennings.

He has released several albums in his nearly decade-long career, including his 2013 debut effort “I Am Struggle” and a quartet of “Waylon & Willie” recordings with Jelly Roll.

Jennings worked the crowd, telling personal stories about his time in prison and his family.

See more photos below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Robesonian

Fair opens a day late

LUMBERTON — After a night of heavy rain Friday, strong winds still fluttered the banners and flags rising over the 2022 Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair on Saturday morning. Without full power for much of the day, the fair board decided to open to the public at 5 p.m. Saturday...
LUMBERTON, NC
wkml.com

Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford

We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
SANFORD, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Goodwill hosting Halloween movie nights

ROCKINGHAM — Nonprofit retail store Goodwill will be showing spooky-themed movies throughout the month of October. Goodwill recently announced that it will host a free movie night in the community room every Friday this month, featuring four Halloween-related films:. Oct. 7 – “The Addams Family”. Oct. 14...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Sports
City
Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Doris Jean Johnson Arkle

ELLERBE — Doris Jean Johnson Arkle, 84, of Ellerbe, completed her earthly journey on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Mrs. Arkle was born Feb. 28, 1938 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lennie Raymond and Easter Elizabeth Damron Johnson. She was a graduate of the IdaBelle Firestone School...
ELLERBE, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond cross country senior night

ROCKINGHAM — The smiles of five seniors and their family members brightened the running trails at Hinson Lake on Tuesday. Ahead of Richmond Senior High School’s cross country meet against Scotland and Union Pines, coaches Ashleigh Buie and Morgan Tedder held a senior night ceremony. The Raiders had...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessi Colter
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Phil Miller
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Duane Eddy
Person
Struggle Jennings
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond boys’ soccer senior night

ROCKINGHAM — Prior to Monday’s match, the Richmond Senior High School boys’ soccer program recognized its nine seniors. This year’s seniors included Gerardo Aguirre, Gaberial Alves, Tyler Berry, Jullian Cline, Ayden Mabe, Luke McCormick, Ethan McDonald, Jeremiah McLean and Bryan Morales. Head coach Chris Larsen and...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam canceled at the Rock

ROCKINGHAM — With the National Weather Service placing the likelihood of high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Ian at 100 percent on Friday and 80 percent on Saturday, Rockingham Dragway and Outlaw Diesel Super Series officials reluctantly have canceled this weekend’s Rudy’s Fall Truck Jam. In...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Concert#Music Video#Dj#Jelly Roll
sandhillssentinel.com

One life-flighted after Carthage crash

One patient was life-flighted to an area trauma center, and one was transported to the hospital by an ambulance after an accident in Carthage. The accident occurred after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 15-501 and Priest Hill Road. The female driver of a sedan T-boned a...
CARTHAGE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
wcti12.com

Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
dillonheraldonline.com

Fire Burns Home On Hampton Street

AMERICAN RED CROSS disaster-trained volunteers are assisting multiple families whose homes, located on East Hampton St. in Dillon, were damaged by a fire Sunday night. The Red Cross is helping seven people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources. (Contributed Photo)
DILLON, SC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy