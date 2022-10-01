St. Vincent-St. Mary defeats Ursuline 35-28 in the battle of the Fighting Irish

A late interception return for a touchdown was the difference for St. Vincent-St. Mary

Photo by Jeff Harwell

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – In the battle of the Fighting Irish, it was St. Vincent-St. Mary who came away with a 35-28 win over Ursuline Friday night.

With STVM (5-1) leading 28-21 late in the fourth quarter and Ursuline in possession looking for the game-tying drive, STVM’s Luke Shenigo stepped in front of a pass, picked it off and took it to the house for a touchdown to give STVM a 35-21 lead with 2:35 left.

That was the first time either team had led by more than seven point in the game, and the two-score advantage wouldn’t last.

Ursuline (5-2) scored on a 28-yard pass from DC Ferrell to Marc Manning with 48 seconds left to make it 35-28, but that was as close as they could get.

STVM spread the offensive numbers around, with four different players scoring rushing touchdowns in the game. D’Anthony Kelker led the group with 134 yards on 14 carries and Santino Harper added 89 yards on 22 carries. Both of them scored, as did Caden Spry and Gabe Mansell.

Jack Ericson threw for 229 yards for Ursuline, while Ferrell added 55 yards passing and the touchdown. Christian Lynch led the rushing attack with 63 yards and two scores for Ursuline. Manning and Ferrell each had eight catches, with Manning having 133 yards receiving and Ferrell adding 110.

STVM will now prepare for the cross-town matchup against rival Archbishop Hoban. That game will be played at STVM’s Green Street Stadium on Friday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. and could be the last in the series for a while. Ursuline will go on the road to play Villa Angela-St. Joseph.

Photo Gallery (photos by Jeff Harwell)